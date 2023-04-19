Editor,
Here are the facts underlying the false criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
Throughout modern American history, opponents of the two major parties have sought to shake up the political system by creating so-called third parties to give voters an alternative to the Democrats and Republicans.
Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are leading the push to hold the rail industry more accountable for ensuring the safety not just of the people who work in the industry, but the tens of millions of Americans who live near railroad tracks. Americans are justly upset at what seems an industry oper…
From the perspective of protecting U.S. democracy, the indictment of former President Donald Trump is poorly timed.
Again, America grieves.
The notion of “illegal immigration” has always been confusing. Democrats and Republicans regularly warned of a “border crisis” during the Trump administration, though for different reasons.
Suppose that over a month or two, prices doubled. Would that be a crisis? Would it be a crisis if the number of people out of work doubled? Or the number of drug overdoses doubled, or car crashes, or burglaries?
If you believe drag queens are ubiquitous these days, you aren’t wrong.
Psst, here’s a hot tip from the commodity markets. Now would be a good time to get into copper.
Considering how much ground U.S. students lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s self-evident that they should be spending more time in the classroom to catch up.
The earliest versions of income tax in this country actually came during Colonial times in probably the easiest version of taxation ever. Tax collectors would come to your door, ask if you had any income in the previous year, and compute what you owed them on the spot.
The start of deer season is not just a date on the calendar.
As our country looks ahead to local elections this year, including Pennsylvania’s primary next month, it’s important for us to celebrate the people in communities across the country who are the essential workers of our democracy: poll workers.
Perhaps the rarest thing in politics is wide bipartisan agreement on a contentious political issue.
Gun politics in the U.S. demonstrates a popular majority does not always get its way. Even though most Americans support stricter gun-safety laws, proposals for major new regulations reliably face impassable obstacles in Congress.
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have become essential pillars of society today. However, there are many barriers to achieving these goals, and two of the most insidious are benevolent racism and vicarious racism, particularly concerning the diversity viewpoint.
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training has become a lucrative industry. Harvard Business Review reported “U.S. companies spend roughly $8 billion a year on DEI training.” No wonder a survey by The Economist suggests the number of people hired for jobs with “diversity” or “inclusion” …
Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion civil lawsuit against Fox News has exposed the duplicity of that news organization.
What was the secret of Ronnie’s success?
For many young people, college can be tough emotionally and socially as well as academically. In today’s environment, though, things are much worse — dangerously so.By just about any measure, the mental health of today’s college students is in free fall. The situation is dire and demands imm…
A Commonwealth Court judge found what many have long said about the way Pennsylvania pays for K-12 public education: The state’s method of funding schools is unfair and inadequate. Even more egregious, it is unconstitutional.
Pennsylvanians voted with their feet during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, discovering or rediscovering state parks and forests as a vast outdoor refuge from pandemic restrictions.
A Pennsylvania Senate bill would see state police get less money from a dedicated pool with a different purpose.
The U.S. is amid a teacher shortage, and in Pennsylvania the situation has been described as “dire and worsening.”
Day by day, month by month, year by year, greed is ruining the tech industry’s image.
According to Realtor.com, it is a buyer’s market for homes in Venango County right now.
Has the nation reached a tipping point when it comes to the soaring cost of a college education? Declining enrollment numbers should be a warning to institutions of higher learning.
If Pennsylvania legislators wonder why they might not be seen as completely trustworthy, they need only to look to their track record of how they govern others versus how they govern themselves.
Two endangered entities — marine life and multilateralism — recently got a big boost when the United Nations announced a significant new treaty to better protect ocean biodiversity.
“Oops! … I did it again” is a Britney Spears song, but it could also double as the federal government’s motto for housing policy.