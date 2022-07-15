We are well more than 500 days into the “reign of terror” of the radical left, communist-controlled Democratic Party; its lying propaganda machine, the main stream media; its mentally unfit, crime family leader, President Joe Biden; its out-of-control, massive overspending Congress; its deep state government agencies with forced mandates; and its abortion rights, ungodly feminist vice president, Kamala Harris.
Frustrated and beaten down, Mayor Jim Kenney has quit on the city of Philadelphia. After yet another shooting — this time involving two police officers shot during the Fourth of July celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — Kenney, in a moment of candor, said: “I’ll be happy when I’m n…
While the U.S. Supreme Court was making all the big news in recent weeks, the justices weren’t the only ones dropping significant decisions. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court recently decided to make some waves of its own.
Valera Kondratenko is doing everything he can as a civilian to support Ukraine’s war effort — he helped found a grassroots group that imports vehicles for the armed forces — and he’s hopeful about the outcome of the fighting. But he’s also unsentimental.
If President Joe Biden wants to run for re-election, he should say so clearly and soon — and then start acting like it. Alternatively, if the president is not sure he wants to run again, he should take that as a strong sign that he shouldn’t — and then make that announcement soon, too.
It doesn’t seem like it now, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal roiling the nation, but we could someday look back on June 24, 2022, as the day we started out toward a compromise, even consensus, on abortion.
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced it will seek a rule forcing Big Tobacco companies to dramatically reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, to render them less addictive and make it easier for smokers to quit.
Believe it or not, we live in the best of times. It’s been a crazy few decades, with a pandemic, rising inequality, slowing growth and productivity, and major changes in the economy. But generally, most people experienced huge gains in living standards.
Republican state Rep. Natalie Mihalek’s proposed constitutional amendment to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business is simplicity itself: “The Commonwealth shall not manufacture or sell, at wholesale or retail, liquor.”
By WILLIAM ROBERTS and michael Sozan
InsideSources.com
Riveting bipartisan congressional hearings have brought the events on and leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection to prime time. Compelling evidence shows then-President Donald Trump carried out a widescale conspiracy to overturn the will of American voters and illegitimately hold onto power.
From the outset, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has been marred by political motives and malfeasance, making it unlikely that the vast majority of Americans will have confidence in the committee’s ultimate findings.