Editor,
This letter is in response to the Associated Press story titled “I-95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse” that appeared in the June 24 edition of the newspaper.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 6:06 am
Editor,
This letter is in response to the Associated Press story titled “I-95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse” that appeared in the June 24 edition of the newspaper.
Democrats are struggling with the consequences of their decision to reorder the party’s presidential nomination calendar next year. Truth is, their worries are mainly symptoms of the fact that the party is on its way to renominating a president who hasn’t been popular for the last two years.
Why the need to delay the trial for so long? That’s the obvious question after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attorneys in the case against Disney sought a trial date more than two years from now.
The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan that was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court would have done away with as much as $20,000 per borrower. And that was the second blow to borrowers in recent weeks. The first was when U.S. House Republicans used the deal to raise the n…
President Joe Biden is already scheming to get around the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated his effort to unilaterally make billions in student loan debt disappear.
Picture a Republican administration “engaging” with social media companies to “recommend” they delete or slow the spread of posts discussing voter suppression. Why? Because the White House’s experts have “debunked” most of the claims, and the rest, even if not “provably false,” nevertheless …
Permits. Licenses. Certificates. Catalogs. Deadlines.
Fear is exhausting. Literally exhausting. We humans are wired to respond to fear with a physiological bump, an acceleration that is supposed to help us fight or flee.
Money is not the only answer.
Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew had never gotten along well. It likely didn’t pain the president much to acquiesce in the ousting of his vice president over illegal kickbacks while the president struggled to keep his own job.
Although Gerald R. Ford was never elected as vice president or president and served for only two-and-a-half years, he didn’t get the U.S. involved in many foreign adventures.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative judicial revolution is taking on a recognizable, three-pronged structure.
How fitting that the Congressional Budget Office recently released its long-term fiscal projections, coinciding on the same day that President Joe Biden began his economic rehabilitation tour.
The state of the republic is precarious, but I am hopeful that democracy will prevail because it is resilient.
Over the last several decades, a growing number of Americans have abandoned their faith — usually Christianity — to join the ranks of the nonreligious.
There is a conundrum at the center of American politics that is unresolvable on its face: according to Gallup, 40% of registered voters do not regard themselves as Democrats or Republicans, but they cannot express their deepest political commitments in electoral politics without voting for c…
During the failed August 1991 putsch in Russia, the good guys were reformers Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. The bad guys were an incompetent claque of the military and KGB within the Politburo and the rebellion fizzled when Yeltsin climbed on that tank in Moscow.