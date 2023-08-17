Editor,

I have found the reporting regarding the Reno water disaster to be excellent, timely and highly informative. I am sure that all of us living in the Oil Region feel both compassion and concern for those affected residents — and anger that this could happen.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Take comfort in having lower gas prices

Seemingly little noticed in this season of record temperatures is a bit of good news:Has anyone observed what they’re paying for a gallon of gasoline at the local service station? Here’s a hint: It’s a lot less than last summer.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: The indictments against Trump fit the crimes

  • By LISA GILBERT InsideSources.com

Donald J. Trump is the first former president in our nation’s history to be indicted. He also is the first former president to be indicted twice. Last week, he became the first former president to be indicted a third time — in this case, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Are some elected officials principled or egotistical?

  • By MEGAN RAWLINS WOODS The Fulcrum

As I watched the debt ceiling standoff between Republican lawmakers and President Joe Biden over the last several months, I returned to a question I have been contemplating for several years: What is the difference between taking a principled stand on an issue and being a stubborn, egotistic…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Does it really matter who gets into Harvard?

  • By ALLISON SCHRAGER Bloomberg Opinion

Too many Americans — and too many American economists in particular — have an unhealthy obsession with the 1%: how much money they make, how much wealth they have, how they got there, how to join their ranks, and so on.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Far left's hostility toward Israel rises to surface

President Joe Biden last month met with the Israeli president at the White House in an effort to bolster relations between the two longtime and vital allies. But the White House must do more to tamp down the anti-Israeli sentiment that frequently bubbles up in the party’s far-left progressive wing.