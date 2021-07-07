Editor,

This is in response to "Should my unvaccinated kids take swimming lessons?" by Dr. Phyllis Agran, which appeared in the special section "On The Water" in the June 29 edition of the newspaper.

Blame over Venezuela's plight lies with Maduro

  • By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion

Venezuela's strongman sounds desperate. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Nicolas Maduro pleads with President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions on his country imposed by former President Donald Trump.

COLUMN: Constituents need a new contract with Congress

  • By KEVIN FRAZIER, The Fulcrum

Our social contract is broken. Under the contract's terms, "consent at the ballot box confers both democratic credentials and democratic legitimacy," as described by Hlne Landemore in her book "Open Democracy."

COLUMN: Guaranteed money is vital

  • By DARRYL LORENZO WELLINGTON JR., InsideSources.com

It's too common of an experience in America today to have come a hair's breadth from homelessness, rescued at the last-minute by enhanced unemployment benefits, or a COVID-19 relief stimulus check.

COLUMN: The concept would cost us

  • By RICHARD MORRISON, InsideSources.com

The financial dislocations of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented cash benefits that policymakers implemented in response have sparked renewed interest in an old idea: a universal basic income (UBI) for all Americans.

Increase in wages benefits everyone

Political leaders are continuing to debate the efficacy of hiking the minimum wage to $15, but many businesses are beating them to the punch and boosting base wages in an effort to attract new talent to fill vacancies amid a worker shortage.