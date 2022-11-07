Editor,
This is in regard to the Oct. 27 article titled “Oncologist knows what her patients experience” by Michelle Inciarrano. After reading the wonderful write-up about Dr. Shannon Penland, I would like to add my thoughts.
Those who perpetuate the perception that abortion is a stand-alone issue, separate from “important issues,” are endangering Americans. All Americans.
As we go into the 2022 general elections, we are being bombarded with messaging in both traditional media as well as social media proclaiming abortion is among our most pressing issues.
Editors’ note: Bloomberg Opinion columnist Ramesh Ponnuru did not actually receive the following email, but he has gotten dozens, scores, hundreds of others like it. As far as we know, he is not actually running for office.
America is now a nation where acts of political violence are so predictable that for months before an assailant broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul, experts have warned such an incident was likely.
As always, I am delighted we are only a few days away from the end of this election cycle, and I look forward to the two or three days of peace we might enjoy before the 2024 election season ramps up.
A bill before the state Senate would require Pennsylvania high school students to pass a half-credit financial literacy class. It’s a smart move that Michigan passed in 2018; it’s time to get it done here.
Another recession appears to be brewing, as central banks and policymakers grapple with persistent inflation.
You don’t generally think of the old fishing hole as a place to cheat, and it’s unusual to see any cheater get indicted, but it recently happened when authorities charged two fishermen in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament in Ohio.
Like many of his counterparts, Penn State head football coach James Franklin is the highest-paid employee of a public institution in his state.
I hate discouraging news, but how do you avoid it. Even when you look at higher education, you have to lower your gaze.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June and took away a constitutional right to an abortion that had been in place for nearly half a century, the justices in the majority said abortion laws should be left up to the states.
The upcoming election is vitally important for the future of our country.
“It’s much easier to be critical than correct,” wrote former British Prime Minister Benjamin Disrelli.
There is a difference between votes and money.
A political party has a problem when voters think it has the wrong answers to their most important questions. It has a bigger problem when voters think it isn’t even focusing on those questions.
I have been a part of the United Methodist Church most of my life. District Youth Council, choir director, annual conference delegate. So it’s a bit anxiety-provoking to witness the church’s internal struggles as the culture wars take a seat in our local pews.
Throughout its history, Pennsylvania uniquely has been endowed with visionaries, from religious freedom advocate William Penn, to Benjamin Franklin and his fellow Founders who launched the American democratic experiment in Philadelphia, to environmentalist Maurice K. Goddard.
Sometimes, it’s the quieter political issues that have more to say.
There has been an obsession with inflation by the media for the last year and a half, reporting that this is the only economic issue that matters to people. In the real world, people have other things to worry about, like jobs.
President Joe Biden is spending several hundred billion dollars to cancel the debts of millions of college students. This big outlay will probably bolster his standing among graduates in the up-to-$125,000-a-year salary range who populate the deep-blue voting grounds of urban America.