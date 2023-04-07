Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion civil lawsuit against Fox News has exposed the duplicity of that news organization.
Fox News anchors helped perpetrate false accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections that former President Donald Trump falsely insisted he had won, despite all of the evidence and court decisions that have proved him wrong.
For many young people, college can be tough emotionally and socially as well as academically. In today’s environment, though, things are much worse — dangerously so.By just about any measure, the mental health of today’s college students is in free fall. The situation is dire and demands imm…
A Commonwealth Court judge found what many have long said about the way Pennsylvania pays for K-12 public education: The state’s method of funding schools is unfair and inadequate. Even more egregious, it is unconstitutional.
It wasn’t a 9/11 terrorist attack, a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a new COVID-19 pandemic or still another mass shooting, but the opposite. It was something beautiful and inspiring, a look upward instead of downward.
Older Americans tend to vote, and they also tend to be wary of politicians who propose entitlement reform. That combination typically leads to inertia among elected officials whose objective is self-preservation.
Critics can’t agree on what “woke” means. Going back a bit into our history is the idea of black people being “woke” from the oppression of the white man and what we, as a society, can do about it. However, the term has been appropriated for a variety of left-wing causes.
Before I had kids, I can remember thinking, as I watched a mother struggling with her toddler in the grocery store: I won’t ever find myself in such a predicament. I’ve read a ton about effective parenting strategies. I will know what to do. It’s simple.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has a pretty recognizable M.O.: the operative — “journalist” was a stretch before and an almost laughable descriptor now — employs the “just asking questions” shtick and simple declarative statements to spin yarns about various political issues, all in service to…
One of the biggest political stories of 2022 was how the Republican Party fielded an unusually large number of weak candidates for Senate and gubernatorial primaries. The party’s failure to elevate candidates with wide appeal cost it dearly in the midterms, when it lost potentially winnable …
A hearty commendation to Eli Lilly, one of the planet’s top three producers of insulin, for slashing the price of its most widely prescribed form of insulin by 70% while capping related out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month.
For conservatives, current high rates of inflation should not be too upsetting — and not because they might help Republican candidates in the next election. Rather, there are intrinsic reasons why higher inflation, at least for a while, might not be as bad as it looks.
I managed to get some man angry enough to toss some naughty words at me and hang up last week. Like roughly 75% of my phone calls these days, this one was trying to sign me up for some sort of Medicare.
Noncompete agreements, which restrict who employees can work for after leaving a company, have become well-established in Pittsburgh. Some local hairstylists, for example, who are unhappy with their jobs must either stay with those jobs, move to another area, or change fields entirely, throw…
Buried deep in the newly released, 197-page filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its mammoth $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News for suggesting the 2020 presidential election was stolen with help from rigged Dominion voting machines is one very explosive sentence:
Today’s daylight saving time (DST) system — spring-to-fall DST followed by winter standard time — is an excellent compromise, providing DST’s many advantages the majority of the year and yet avoiding winter standard time’s difficulties during the dark, cold months.
Even in a stridently partisan state Legislature, authorizing county Tourism Improvement Districts (TIDs) should be an easy win for both parties. And the sooner the better: County tourism agencies could use the cash to sustain an ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 travel collapse.