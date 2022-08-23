Editor,
In the supermarket checkout line, I love to read tabloid headlines:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
In the supermarket checkout line, I love to read tabloid headlines:
The beauty of our democratic system of government is that anyone can get elected. But that feature also is a bug.
The U.S. drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul caught the Taliban leadership both red-handed and flat-footed.
The CHIPS and Science Act is an innovative and important industrial policy. It makes targeted investments in critical industries to strengthen America’s manufacturing base, protect workers, and fortify U.S. national and economic security.
President Joe Biden claims the CHIPS Act will boost domestic manufacturing, lower prices and bolster U.S. national security. In reality, the law will be unlikely to achieve any of these objectives.
Without knowing what the Department of Justice has learned about former President Donald Trump’s conduct, it’s impossible to say whether searching his home in Mar-a-Lago was justified.
“O, what portents are these?” demands a deceptively observant character in “Henry IV.”
The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going-to-school thing seems more real.
The joy of driving past the gas station — every gas station — belongs for now to only about 30,000 Pennsylvanians who own electric vehicles.
Here’s the thing about ageism: It’s not always malicious, but it hurts.
Pennsylvania has an election problem that needs to be resolved.
It’s time to give President Joe Biden credit for achieving something no one predicted: bipartisanship in foreign policy.
Throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has acted as a check on his party’s worst excesses.
As Democrats finally discovered reality and got some legislation moving, some mighty spurious arguments over the climate and energy bill emerged on both sides of the aisle.
The internet is a treasure trove of cool maps.
Pennsylvania’s state-related universities need to address what their response is to their gift from the governor.
Over the last 40 years, the nation’s courts have consistently ruled health care is a constitutional right for the country’s 2 million prisoners. To be sure, quality of care — delivered largely by contracted, for-profit companies — has been generally abysmal, but that hasn’t eroded the legal …
Studying 166 years of Franklin Silver Cornet Band history has given me a look at why some groups survive and some don’t, and I think many of the lessons apply to any volunteer organization.
The Pennsylvania Constitution gives the state Supreme Court vast power over every aspect of Pennsylvania’s courts, endowing it with “general supervisory and administrative authority over all the courts and justices of the peace.”
First lady Jill Biden is known for volunteering at a food bank, visiting the families of victims mowed down by a madman in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and heading to Ukraine on Mother’s Day to meet with first lady Olena Zelenska.
The state’s new budget calls for $45 million to help counties run their elections. That’s good. But the rules of the “election integrity grant program” that counties must accept to receive the money are ineffective and counterproductive.
Writer P.J. O’Rourke once defined politics as “the business of getting power and privilege without possessing merit.”
’07 Hummer H2 Black Ext. Grey Leather. 88K. Customized Gr…
1959 Kase lawn mower, runs strong, needs TLC, $300 OBO. 8…
2021 Ryobi 40 volt snow blower, hardly used, $400 OBO. 81…
CREDIT PROBLEMS??? WE CAN HELP...BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, B…
Final attic sale at the Oil City Library, 2 Central Avenu…
Strattanville - 2 BR $650/mo. incl. w/s/g. Call (814)221-8488
VENUS - Moving sale Thur-Fri-Sat, 9-5. Priced to sell som…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…