Editor,

The purpose of this letter is to educate readers on the “weed” Goldenrod (Solidago, spp.) in hopes that they will look at it in a new light, and allow some to grow around their property.

Opinion

COLUMN: Hawkish approach wouldn't have worked on Afghanistan

  • TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

As the Taliban seize control of Kabul and indeed all of Afghanistan, it is worth pondering the less obvious lessons of this 20-year episode. It is a reminder of why I cannot bring myself to be a foreign policy hawk, even though I largely accept the hawks’ worldview and underlying values.

Opinion

COLUMN: Biden hurts America by supposedly helping renters

  • By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service

Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.

Opinion

They Said It

"The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been."

Opinion

COLUMN: Defense of ‘misinformation’ needed for defense of truth

  • By STEPHEN L. CARTER Bloomberg Opinion

I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the grammar curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down…

Opinion

They Said It

“You don’t always have to be doing something. You can just be, and that’s plenty.”

Opinion

They Said It

“It is only after the deepest darkness that the greatest joy can come.”

Opinion

COLUMN: Job market must benefit Americans

  • By JASON RICHWINE, InsideSources.com

Each year, the U.S. welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge.