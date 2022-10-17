Editor,
There has been a spate of incidents of stolen and or defaced political signs in Venango County. That, in itself, is not unusual as the minions of the GOP each election cycle devise ways to impinge on the rights of others.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 6:15 am
Editor,
There has been a spate of incidents of stolen and or defaced political signs in Venango County. That, in itself, is not unusual as the minions of the GOP each election cycle devise ways to impinge on the rights of others.
There are two reasons why voters should think about immigration when they go to the polls (or however they cast ballots these days).
After Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 presidential election, many political experts expected increasing immigration would hand Democrats consistent electoral victories in the future.
Progressives like to point out that Americans pay more for health care yet have poorer outcomes than people in countries of similar wealth.
Pennsylvania has a marijuana problem.
Braddock, like many of our towns right here in rural Pennsylvania, was wholly abandoned by Washington and Harrisburg politicians. John Fetterman, an Americorps volunteer, was inspired to run for mayor of Braddock after two of his students were gunned down.
This was going to be another one of those columns about interesting chapters in Venango County history. Instead, it’s a story about how easily and relatively quickly the past can slip away from us.
A quick “no.” That was President Joe Biden’s response last month when a reporter asked whether the Russian Federation should be added to the Department of State’s “sponsors of terrorism” list.
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has, rightfully, hammered his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for a lack of transparency about his health after Fetterman suffered a serious stroke.
North Korea recently passed a law putting into effect Kim Jong Un’s decision that in case he is incapacitated by foreign hands, the country will “automatically and immediately” launch a nuclear retaliation.
There’s a book out that’s titled “How to Raise Prices” that must be a bestseller.
Ranked choice voting (RCV) is having its biggest year ever.
Ranked choice voting is gaining ground across America. In August, Alaska ran its first election using the method, joining Maine, New York City and many smaller communities.
Redistricting is not just something that happens every 10 years.
Despite the heated and hyper-partisan rhetoric of the campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate, a poll of 600 registered Pennsylvania voters, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, showed Republicans, Democrats and Independents overwhelmingly favor a nonpartisan agenda to, among other things,…
Turns out that 5 years old is old enough to be excited about Applefest.
The emerging snapshots of student learning from state exams and the National Assessment of Educational Progress confirm predictions that COVID-19 would create drastic academic gaps.
President Joe Biden is flat-out wrong if he thinks the pandemic is over.
Former President Donald Trump isn’t known as a great strategic thinker. But he sure has a major strategic choice to make right now, and it’s far from clear what the best play is.
My husband joined the Navy in March 1999, and within 30 months we were engulfed in a war that would last the rest of his military career. When his ship pulled out of New York Harbor on 9/11, I never dreamed that we would still be at war when he retired in November 2020.
Last month, the Department of Justice unsealed a case against an Iranian agent charged with plotting the assassination of former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton. In the alleged murder-for-hire scheme, the defendant attempted to pay operatives $300,000 to carry out the assassinatio…
A new Illinois law allows high schools to teach media literacy to students in all subjects. In case skeptics are tempted to portray this as some kind of underground conspiracy to indoctrinate kids, it’s exactly the opposite.
Every organization and community has some assortment of obstacles to navigate in order to join. There’s some base knowledge of “how we do things here” that you need to either have or acquire in a hurry.
A business in Clarion recently asked a customer to leave the store over a difference in opinion about a political statement. Businesses should always leave their political views private and not let it impede sales.
By almost any measure, the U.S. remains in the grip of a gun-violence epidemic. Since the beginning of 2022, more than 30,000 Americans have died from firearms an additional 27,000 have been wounded. Among developed economies, the U.S. suffers more gun-related deaths per capita than the next…
Under new boss Chris Licht, the original cable news network is making strides toward reasserting itself as a neutral news source.