Editor,

As a country we must never forget the great terror attack that took place at our nation’s capital.

COLUMN: Extra benefits for anti-vax jobless? Really?

  • By MICHAEL R. STRAIN Bloomberg Opinion

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 and the federal government began using extraordinary measures to support workers, households and businesses, Republicans have been concerned that expanding the eligibility and generosity of unemployment benefits could slow the recovery and keep wor…

COLUMN: Manchin's 'no' vote doesn't mean the game is over?

  • By DOUG COLLINS InsideSources.com

It was just last month when the Democrats’ “historic” legislative push — Build Back Better — hit a wall as it was entering its final stages. That wall was Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia.

LETTER: Medical professionals know best in regard to COVID-19

I recently experienced heart problems. I went to a local hospital ER, where I was told that I needed to be transported to a larger hospital. It took 55 hours and an expanded search before I was able to be sent to Passavant Hospital. Beds were jammed with unvaccinated COVID-19 cases.

EDITORIAL: Let's get the COVID stats right

From the very beginning of the pandemic, when we called it coronavirus, political leaders tasked with making moment-to-moment decisions to protect public health have relied on a steady stream of data: new infections, breakthrough cases, variant dominance and tragically, deaths.

COLUMN: Higher U.S. population leads to more prosperity

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

It is one of the most worrisome economic statistics of a year that was full of them: In 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s population grew at the slowest rate in recorded history.

EDITORIAL: Trump's ‘remain in Mexico’ is worth preserving

  • The Editors - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)

Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.

COLUMN: Which inflation debate will really matter in 2022?

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.

EDITORIAL: Don't end it with Maxwell's conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction last week on five counts of conspiring to recruit girls for her perverted ex-paramour is the closest — for now — we will get to a reckoning in the Jeffrey Epstein case. It may not be everything, but after all these years, it’s a very important moment for the vi…

COLUMN: Keep schools open amid possible omicron surge

  • By MICHAEL R. STRAIN Bloomberg Opinion

Bravo, Bill de Blasio, the former New York mayor who announced before he left office that the city’s public schools will stop quarantining entire classrooms when one or more students test positive for COVID-19.

Voting maps shed light on population

  • Luka Krneta

One of the most critical, yet opaque, decisions that governments make is the redrawing of legislative district lines every 10 years after the U.S. census.

EDITORIAL: Lawsuit could shape abortion's future

The battle lines over abortion rights have been drawn nationally. During summer, the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to deliver a blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion, when the justices are expected to affirm a ban on abortions after 15 wee…

Roads laced with toxic chemicals dangerous to Pennsylvanians

  • By JOSEPH OTIS MINOTT Clean Air Council

Children in western Pennsylvania have an increased risk of developing cancer just because of where they live, as they are being exposed to toxic chemicals, including arsenic, lead and radium, because of wastewater road dumping.

Opinion

COLUMN: Apologies can help start off the new year right

New Year’s resolutions are for the birds. At a minimum they require us to be able to predict a few things about the coming year, and if we’ve learned anything in the past two years it’s that predicting the future is a fool’s game.

COLUMN: 2022 will remake or break our democracy

  • By CRAIG HOLMAN InsideSources.com

Across the nation, civic groups, faith leaders and alarmed citizens are staging hundreds of candlelight vigils and marches in support of voting rights and contacting Congress to mark one year since the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol.