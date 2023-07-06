Editor,
On a recent visit to Oil City I had the time to drive through Oliver Manor.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 3:50 am
Editor,
On a recent visit to Oil City I had the time to drive through Oliver Manor.
The national test considered the gold standard of whether schoolchildren are gaining or slipping has delivered alarming news: Kids are backsliding in both math and reading.
I’ve been churching my whole life. Church choir member and leader. Sunday School teacher. Delegate to all sorts of Methodist committees. So I’ve been around a lot of praying, and it’s striking how mysterious the whole thing is for so many people.
It was 165 years ago when Abraham Lincoln said “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Changing technology doesn’t just affect business or industry. It also affects government, sometimes in how it regulates and sometimes in how it taxes.
The first question asked when a baby is born is their gender. That question is always binary — a boy or a girl?
What do 9-year-olds need to know about sexual activity or gender fluidity? For most parents, the answer is, “Whatever I choose to tell them at home.”
The collapse of a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, smack dab in the middle of the densest region of the U.S., is an obvious disaster for the nation’s transportation network.
Spurred by a robust job market, a growing number of young Americans are choosing to forgo college for the workforce. Politicians of both parties should welcome this trend and build on it — not least, by shifting resources from traditional college pathways and toward work-based alternatives t…
Pennsylvania is one of only two states — South Dakota is the other — that provides no state funding, oversight or uniform standards for local public defenders or court-appointed attorneys.
As we approach another July 4th, it’s a current fashion to note the nation’s deep division. Many commentators treat that as some sort of new problem, but I’d argue the nation has always wrestled with deep divisions.
Among Congress’ 2023 action items is the massive Farm Bill, legislation that is reauthorized every five years.
Pennsylvania should license and regulate non-nurse midwivesIn not recognizing non-nurse midwives, Pennsylvania is holding back the improvement of maternity care while putting the growing number of women who choose home births at risk. The state should join nearly 40 other states by bringing …
America needs a new center, but it does not need a new centrist political party.
We depend upon large trucks to bring us almost everything we want and need. Their drives depend upon adequate parking to drive legally and safely.
It’s still very early, but if you’re wondering how the 2024 presidential campaign might be different from the last matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, one place to start is electric vehicles.
The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from “unreasonable searches and seizures” by the government, acknowledging the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects.” It is a bedrock principle of the Bill of Rights.
Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence seemed to be hitting the 2024 presidential campaign trail with a new determination to travel a bold, principled and surprisingly unswerving path that would set him apart from the Republican presidential pack.
Obeying the law is the lowest common denominator of basic citizenship. Yet many politicians and government officeholders often portray legality as the full scope of their public duty.
The Blues and Barbecue Festival was a huge success on many levels.
Every year on June 1 and Dec. 1, Pennsylvanians face the struggle between power and money. That’s when the state Public Utility Commission allows electric companies to make price changes.
The United States has experienced widespread polarization and vitriolic political debates that seem more vicious by the day, and it begs the question: What’s the source of the divide?
So many political issues, from debates over abortion and school curriculum materials to budget cuts, are framed as attacks on “women” as a group, and polls and statistics showing that women’s votes lean left are usually cited as evidence on behalf of the idea that the Republican Party is ant…
This is in response to the June 5 letter to the editor titled “What if the paper were to omit all that isn’t news?” by Cheryl Rila.
President Joe Biden, eager to get more tax money to pay for the faults of others along with his own disastrously irresponsible, inflationary overspending, has said American billionaires have a tax rate of just 8%.
In these days of rampant virtue signaling, politicians, corporations and socially wired individuals all try to convince you that they care the most about doing the right thing. Alas, while we’ve all been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of old-fashioned grifters have seized the day.
Tens of millions of people — from the Great Lakes region to Long Island to as far south as the Chesapeake Bay — had been breathing unhealthy air from Canada’s wildfires.
With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.