This is in regard to the May 17 letter to the editor titled “Court’s draft on abortion puts issue in people’s hands” by E. William Sockey III.

EDITORIAL: Cheney has lonely battle against extremists

It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put …

COLUMN: When will costs of war force peace in Ukraine?

  • By CHRISTOPHER BLATTMAN Los Angeles Times

It’s easy to see the war in Ukraine as a sign of an inescapably violent world. But if the future looks bleak, perhaps that’s because we focus on the conflicts that happen and overlook the gravitational pull of peace.

EDITORIAL: New era of state politics evolves

In the candidates who will represent their parties in November, and in those who came close, there is a new political culture taking root in the commonwealth — a nationalized one that’s replacing Pennsylvania’s distinctive one.