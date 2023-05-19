Editor,

We do not need a “religion” section in the local newspaper.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: AI helps us read minds, but should we allow it?

  • By FAYE FLAM Bloomberg Opinion

Since mind reading has only existed in the realms of fantasy and fiction, it’s fair to apply the phrase to a system that uses brain scan data to decipher stories that a person has read, heard, or even just imagined.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Small-scale donations pay off for democracy

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

Colin Allred, a former NFL player now in his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, plans to give up a safe Texas seat to take on Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Everyone, including felons, should have right to vote

  • By KRISTEN M. BUDD InsideSources.com

In last year’s elections, more than 4.6 million Americans found themselves unable to vote due to a felony conviction. No other country bars so many people from voting because of their history with the criminal legal system.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Nation's 'report card' shows schools are failing

Those well-steeped in our nation’s history long ago learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN:: Should Supreme Court justices have a code of ethics?

  • By STEPHEN SPAULDING InsideSources.com

Our nation’s highest court — the U.S. Supreme Court — should live by the highest ethical standards. Right now, no transparent code of conduct governs its nine members like there is for all other federal judges — one that requires judges to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Judicial decisions, not judicial ethics, are the real target

  • By THOMAS JIPPING InsideSources.com

Calls for a “formal” or “enforceable” code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court imply no ethics rules or guidelines exist, that Congress has the authority to impose such a code, and that a genuine concern about ethics is the real motivation. None of these is true.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Biden’s victory may depend on Kamala Harris poll numbers

  • By JULIANNA GOLDMAN Bloomberg Opinion

These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: About 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Holding back students isn't a punitive measure

A large number of students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They could be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores.Some states want to scrap rules that keep unprepared students back a grade for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations by allowing…

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Biden has no intention to ban gas stoves

It’s not a surprise when prominent politicians focus their energies on rabble-rousing culture war battles instead of doing the hard stuff of governing, but we are still compelled to point out when congressional leaders mislead their constituents.