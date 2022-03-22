Editor,

Were you a voter who voted in the November 2020 presidential election, but thought the election of November 2021 wasn’t important; so you did not vote?

EDITORIAL: Lies will have no boundary on Trump's Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump, infamous for having lied tens of thousands of times during his presidency and now facing a subpoena in New York for possibly having lied on his financial forms and tax returns, has now launched an ironically named new social media app, Truth Social.

COLUMN: Extremism has the upper hand in politics

  • By JONATHAN BYDLAK InsideSources.com

It’s no secret that Republicans and Democrats have retreated toward the extremes in recent years. Trump-era Republicans leaned into their populist base, while the progressives increasingly set the agenda of the Democratic Party.

COLUMN: Jackson checks a lot of boxes for Biden, court

  • By HARRY LITMAN Los Angeles Times

Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.

EDITORIAL: Home COVID-19 tests arrived way too late

On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.

COLUMN: Our latest Cold War with Russia is a 'hot war'

  • By DOYLE McMANUS Los Angeles Times

No matter how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine evolves, it already marks a turning point in history: the end of a 30-year period of relative peace in Europe and a return to hostility between Russia and its neighbors — a kind of Cold War 2.0.

EDITORIAL: 'Right-sizing' PASSHE was right thing to do

When a business hands out pink slips, they sometimes say they are “right-sizing,” if only because it sounds a lot less harsh and more forward-looking than saying they are sending a portion of their workers to the unemployment line.