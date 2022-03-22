Editor,
Were you a voter who voted in the November 2020 presidential election, but thought the election of November 2021 wasn’t important; so you did not vote?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
Were you a voter who voted in the November 2020 presidential election, but thought the election of November 2021 wasn’t important; so you did not vote?
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis joined a number of his fellow Republicans on June 14, 2017, for an early morning baseball practice on a field in Alexandria, a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C.
State Rep. Frank Ryan, a Lebanon County Republican, once again is introducing legislation to eliminate school property taxes and change the way education is funded in Pennsylvania.
The fight between liberals and conservatives over critical race theory mirrors many fights between rival moral conceptions.
The Pennsylvania State Police don’t believe they should be subject to anyone else’s interpretation of how they do their job.
Fixing a sabotaged institution is not always easy.
On March 8, the Senate passed the Postal Service Reform Act, joining the House of Representatives, which cleared the bill in February.
You have heard the oft-repeated statistic that half of U.S. marriages end in divorce. Turns out that’s probably not true, and hasn’t been for about 40 years.
Once upon a time in Pennsylvania, every town of a certain size or importance seemed to have its own college.
Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled state Legislature have found something to agree on: Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax, the second-highest in the nation, costs the state more in lost business than it collects in revenue.
(Editor’s note: The author is executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.)
California might be described as a collection of various states, with no single thruway.
Former President Donald Trump, infamous for having lied tens of thousands of times during his presidency and now facing a subpoena in New York for possibly having lied on his financial forms and tax returns, has now launched an ironically named new social media app, Truth Social.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the consequence of the former KGB head’s messianic vision and numerous Western miscalculations over the past two decades.
Political parties are a hard habit to break.
It’s no secret that Republicans and Democrats have retreated toward the extremes in recent years. Trump-era Republicans leaned into their populist base, while the progressives increasingly set the agenda of the Democratic Party.
Is marijuana marketing proof it’s the next Big Pharma?
It has only been in the last week or so that I started seeing Amazon delivery vans in the area. I thought it might take Jeff Bezos a little longer to get to areas like ours, but here we are.
Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.
On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 is 809 words in 10 long and confusing sentences describing how Congress is meant to certify the election of a U.S. president. It needs amending.
Historically, “national defense” meant uniformed soldiers and sailors and pilots in tanks, ships and planes.
No matter how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine evolves, it already marks a turning point in history: the end of a 30-year period of relative peace in Europe and a return to hostility between Russia and its neighbors — a kind of Cold War 2.0.
When a business hands out pink slips, they sometimes say they are “right-sizing,” if only because it sounds a lot less harsh and more forward-looking than saying they are sending a portion of their workers to the unemployment line.
INSURANCE INSPECTOR: Independent Contractor to perform in…
N.S.O.C. - 508 North St. - 2 BR with large yard, $575/mo.…
Apples: Ida Red, Jonagold, Mutsu & Red Delicious. Gro…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Edith …