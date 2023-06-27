In the May primary election, according to Spotlight PA, an independent source, there were 45 election deniers running for positions in which they would have influence and/or control over future Pennsylvania elections, ranging from county commissioner to election commission, county clerk, etc.
The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from “unreasonable searches and seizures” by the government, acknowledging the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects.” It is a bedrock principle of the Bill of Rights.
Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence seemed to be hitting the 2024 presidential campaign trail with a new determination to travel a bold, principled and surprisingly unswerving path that would set him apart from the Republican presidential pack.
So many political issues, from debates over abortion and school curriculum materials to budget cuts, are framed as attacks on “women” as a group, and polls and statistics showing that women’s votes lean left are usually cited as evidence on behalf of the idea that the Republican Party is ant…
President Joe Biden, eager to get more tax money to pay for the faults of others along with his own disastrously irresponsible, inflationary overspending, has said American billionaires have a tax rate of just 8%.
In these days of rampant virtue signaling, politicians, corporations and socially wired individuals all try to convince you that they care the most about doing the right thing. Alas, while we’ve all been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of old-fashioned grifters have seized the day.
With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.
More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a three-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League Baseball games — including $50 per person for rooftop catering.
Henry Kissinger recently celebrated his 100th birthday, proving once again his remarkable staying power as one of America’s most well-known and influential foreign policy players in modern times. Presidents and other leaders of U.S. national security seek his counsel even today.
Fully legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania would require a robust regulatory framework, from licensing growers and distributors to tracking and collecting taxes, preventing underage use and ensuring public safety.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out people age 65 and older, children younger than age 2 and people with chronic illnesses are among those at greatest risk for serious heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.
More than 40% of American adults are obese, costing the health-care system $173 billion a year. Related conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers are among the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. Drugmakers have developed astonishingly effective…
Pennsylvania is one of four states that differentiate themselves from their 46 American brethren by use of a different word. Like Kentucky, Massachusetts and Virginia, it officially goes by the lofty sounding name of “commonwealth.”