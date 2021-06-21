Editor,
An InsideSources.com column titled "Reforms should be left up to states" by John Fortier of the American Enterprise Institute recommended opposition to the For the People Act.
Updated: June 21, 2021 @ 5:55 am
The Supreme Court faces three major issues in our current historical moment: precedent, precedent and precedent.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has engaged in a juvenile campaign to fly flags from his Capitol office in defiance of state law. It's an act of foot-stomping behavior that is the antitheses of that of a grown-up - and a responsible elected official.
Today is Monday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2021. There are 193 days left in the year.
"We all have different gifts, so we all have different ways of saying to the world who we are."
Today is Friday, June 18, the 169th day of 2021. There are 196 days left in the year.
"Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together."
On Juneteenth, June 19, we celebrate Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger's order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.
Like many black Americans, I must admit that I had never heard of Juneteenth until recently.
I missed an important local birthday earlier this year, so we'll try to catch up today.
Dr. Sharee Livingston is trying to save the lives of mothers, alarmed that too many women in the United States die in childbirth.
Today is Thursday, June 17, the 168th day of 2021. There are 197 days left in the year.
"We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude."
To revitalize U.S. science and technology with more government spending, it's time to go big or go home.
During the Trump administration, even as the federal Environmental Protection Agency claimed to care about, you know, protecting the environment, officials sat on an alarming scientific report with vivid new details about our warming planet while the White House called for burning coal, gas …
Today is Wednesday, June 16, the 167th day of 2021. There are 198 days left in the year.
"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few mintues, including you."
Today is Tuesday, June 15, the 166th day of 2021. There are 199 days left in the year.
"I believe, every day, you should have at least one exquisite moment."
It's more important to accomplish goals than to abide by principles. The end justifies the means.
The Black Lives Matter reckoning has mainly focused on the too-high probability that African Americans will be on the receiving end of deadly police force.
In an important 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court pushed back against prosecutorial overreach in computer-related misconduct.
What do Queen Elizabeth (95), Janet Yellen (74), Joe Biden (78) and Pope Francis (84) have in common?
Today is Monday, June 14, the 165th day of 2021. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
"Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time."
