Editor,
I’m just a year away from age 70. As I suspect, many people my age get tired of the constant struggle with politics and world events. I’ve decided to bow out of the fight. Politics will never be solved by anyone or any philosophy.
The New York Times recently wrote: “The most important advice about saving for retirement is this. Start now.”
The Biden administration’s approach to economic matters is to empower Washington bureaucrats to “guide” the private sector toward outcomes the White House feels are “equitable.”
As I watched the debt ceiling standoff between Republican lawmakers and President Joe Biden over the last several months, I returned to a question I have been contemplating for several years: What is the difference between taking a principled stand on an issue and being a stubborn, egotistic…
Education is a touchy subject in Pennsylvania.
Consider the facts:
Too many Americans — and too many American economists in particular — have an unhealthy obsession with the 1%: how much money they make, how much wealth they have, how they got there, how to join their ranks, and so on.
The human body can barely cope with weather this hot. In Phoenix, where the asphalt can hit 180 degrees, emergency-room doctors have been zipping heat-stroke victims into body bags full of ice.
The idea of being sent to the principal’s office has caused chills to go up the spine of many a student over the years. No one wants to go to there.
James Bleakley belongs to a small, select club of people in the area who achieved the majority of their wealth without oil.
It’s called artificial intelligence because it was created not by nature but by humans — this gift of robots, computers and other specially designed machines, and some of our human species disdain it.
Given the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s history of cost and corruption, it’s not easy for another government body to make it look good. But the state Legislature has risen to the challenge.
On Capitol Hill and in other Democratic circles, there are many Democrats who believe that Donald Trump would be easier to defeat in the general election than Ron DeSantis.
President Joe Biden last month met with the Israeli president at the White House in an effort to bolster relations between the two longtime and vital allies. But the White House must do more to tamp down the anti-Israeli sentiment that frequently bubbles up in the party’s far-left progressive wing.
In 1971, Saul Alinsky wrote an entertaining classic on grassroots organizing titled “Rules for Radicals”. It provides some of the best advice on confrontational tactics.
Congressional Republicans are in a struggle with the White House to rein in federal spending after the U.S. national debt ballooned past $32 trillion after the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 Farm Bill is an excellent place to start. There’s plenty to cut.
Each time Congress debates its priorities for the farm bill every five years, as it is doing this year, it faces legislation that profoundly affects the economic well-being of Americans nationwide.
Fully legalized marijuana sales began June 30 in Maryland.
Howard Clinton Zahniser was born in Franklin on February 25, 1906; if you don’t know the name, you ought to.
A Commonwealth Foundation poll shows a lot of Pennsylvanians are considering relocation.
There is an old Wall Street joke about a man who jumped off the Empire State Building. When asked at the 40th floor how things were going, he replied, “So far, so good.”
I would not ordinarily talk this way. I just want to make the point that we can say with absolute certainty that if Donald Trump were president and we had the exact economy we now have, we know he would proclaim it to be the “greatest economy ever.”
The “Harry Potter” books famously feature a sorting hat, a magical way of determining in which house Hogwarts students truly belong: Gryffindor? Slytherin?
America’s consumers want affordable food bills. Our country’s agricultural producers want dependable and stable markets. And American taxpayers want the federal government to cut wasteful spending.
The COVID-19 pandemic created a new classification for “haves” and “have-nots” regarding economic and educational opportunities, access to medical care and more — those who have broadband internet access and those who don’t.
Within the crisis of teacher staffing in Pennsylvania, there is a particular crisis of special education staffing.
Age, use and weather take a toll on buildings. And in Pennsylvania, politics is just as debilitating regarding old schools.
Heritage is a tricky word.
The “nation’s doctor” is on a campaign to combat what he calls an epidemic of loneliness and isolation taking its toll on roughly half the people in the U.S. His call to action to “mend the social fabric of our nation” deserves broad support, from government, professionals and institutions —…
The Biden administration’s newest lands plan is bad news for Western states, and it will disproportionately hurt Nevada.
I’ve thought about why I’m a Democrat. Here is a short list, just during President Joe Biden’s term.