Editor,

This is in response to the July 21 letter to the editor “Let’s put confidence back into the election process” by Jane Richey.

They Said It

“You don’t always have to be doing something. You can just be, and that’s plenty.”

“It is only after the deepest darkness that the greatest joy can come.”

COLUMN: Job market must benefit Americans

  • By JASON RICHWINE, InsideSources.com

Each year, the U.S. welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge.

"Seek first the virtues of the mind; and other things either will come, or will not be wanted."

LETTER: 4 ways volunteering can benefit volunteers

  • By JENNIFER A. JONES, The Fulcrum

More than 77 million Americans volunteer a total of 6.9 billion hours a year, doing everything from fighting fires to raising funds for cancer research. These efforts help others and support communities.

"You don't need to see the whole staircase, just take the first step."