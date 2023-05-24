Editor,
We are now in the huge transition from gas cars to all electric cars.
At a time when the Biden administration is trying to reverse Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and manage a U.S.-China relationship stuck in the doldrums, America’s vast, lethal counterterrorism machine continues to be in high gear.
Anyone familiar with America’s labor history knows there are good reasons for the strict child-labor laws in place across the U.S.
One of Joe Biden’s greatest failings as president of the United States has been to facilitate several times more illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border than former President Donald Trump did.
Gun rights absolutists reflexively oppose any gun-safety proposals. But gun-safety bills that the state House Judiciary Committee recently passed demonstrate the government can recognize the right to bear arms while requiring gun owners to be responsible.
In the good old days, we used to think in a democracy, we should have a level playing field. This meant candidates made their case to the voters and did their best to get supporters out to vote. Elections were hard-fought and often nasty, but the idea was the person who could get the most vo…
Corporations are putting their political agendas before their customers, employees and shareholders. Political considerations aimed at pleasing the mythical “stakeholder” drive some of the most significant decisions companies make.
If you’re anything like me, you’ve done your best to blot out the COVID-19 era from your memory.
The house always wins, as the saying goes, but gambling has generated plenty of other winners in Pennsylvania, too.
Five Democratic legislators have proposed changing the state income tax to make it less regressive, but it has scant chance of passage in the divided Legislature.
The Twitterverse went through another big controversy, but even if you care less than nothing about Twitter, stay with me because there’s a lesson here for the non-Tweet world.
The state House of Representatives has done something that seems like a throwback to a quaint time we can barely remember.
“Die with memories, not dreams.”
Since mind reading has only existed in the realms of fantasy and fiction, it’s fair to apply the phrase to a system that uses brain scan data to decipher stories that a person has read, heard, or even just imagined.
One of the most pernicious sources of plastic waste will never be welcome in our blue recycling bins because, well, they are supposed to last.
Sometimes, fewer people to do the job might mean more work for the employees but a lower bottom line for the payroll.
Staying at one church for the sake of tradition is not always the wisest choice. Discernment is crucial to maintain spiritual and emotional health.
Colin Allred, a former NFL player now in his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, plans to give up a safe Texas seat to take on Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate in 2024.
U.S. regulators are on a collision course with crypto. Sometime soon, many issuers and intermediaries could be forced out of business or at least out of the country.
In last year’s elections, more than 4.6 million Americans found themselves unable to vote due to a felony conviction. No other country bars so many people from voting because of their history with the criminal legal system.
Those well-steeped in our nation’s history long ago learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.
Editor,
Most older people understand, by experience, the adage that “old age doesn’t come alone.” And, as people live longer, old age often comes with a legal guardian.
Drug companies see a chance to hurt 340B, a program they once championed.
Legislation proposed by two State House Democrats would create a Pennsylvania Youth Service Corps, providing jobs to clean up the environment and undertake other public service. It merits approval by the state House and Senate.
I believe in what I call the 5% rule.
Our nation’s highest court — the U.S. Supreme Court — should live by the highest ethical standards. Right now, no transparent code of conduct governs its nine members like there is for all other federal judges — one that requires judges to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety…
Calls for a “formal” or “enforceable” code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court imply no ethics rules or guidelines exist, that Congress has the authority to impose such a code, and that a genuine concern about ethics is the real motivation. None of these is true.
State legislators recently conducted a hearing on the growing shortage of public school teachers, but failed to address their own policy failures that help to drive it.
These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: About 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.