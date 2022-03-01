Editor, I believe that everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my shots. The first didn’t work because I have multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. People who don’t get the shot put me at risk. I always wear a mask, but it protects other people more than me. I give up on those who will not get the vaccine. I don’t think the government or insurance should pay for their care. People who don’t get vaccinated shouldn’t go to the hospital and hog up all the beds — 90% are unvaccinated — and others need them. Unvaccinated people shouldn’t clog up the emergency room. People are waiting hours to get emergency care. Those who are unvaccinated and spread COVID-19 to others should be held criminally liable. — Thomas Weiser, Oil City

Editor,

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

LETTER: Everyone should be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Editor, I believe that everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my shots. The first didn’t work because I have multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. People who don’t get the shot put me at risk. I always wear a mask, but it protects other people more than me. I give up on those who will n…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Kudos to Republicans who dare speak the truth

  • By MARTIN SCHRAM Tribune News Service

The folks who run the stately, yet sedate, white colonial just a block from the U.S. Capitol have revealed they now need to make one little style tweak to get their grand old party headquarters up to date.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: We still need honest presidents

  • By TEVI TROY InsideSources.com

With the recent observation of Presidents Day, it inevitably raised the question of which characteristics we want to see in our presidents.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Biden is acting too much like Trump

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

President Joe Biden, who preached unifying moderation before practicing wild-and-woolly extremism, recently emerged as a boorish, demagogic firebrand.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Congress can dull China's competitive edge

Under the shadow of growing tensions with Beijing, the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would help the U.S. remain economically competitive with China. It will now need to be reconciled with similar legislation that passed the Senate last year.

Opinion
AP

Viewpoint 1: Mad about Joe Rogan? Be madder at streaming monopolies

  • By ALEX HARMAN InsideSources.com

The recent controversy about Spotify with Joe Rogan and Neil Young is only partly about disinformation and offensive content. It also illustrates how streaming monopolies are using market power to lock in consumers and artists by making it difficult to leave their platforms.

Opinion

COLUMN: Faces we often see are ones we remember

Between Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II quietly marked her 70th year on Britain’s throne, and she is the all-time record-holder for extended throne-sitting (Queen Victoria comes in second place with 63 years).

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: How conservatives can deliver on MLK’s goals

  • By DEMETRIUS MINOR InsideSources.com

Since Americans across the political spectrum are inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it’s not surprising when politicians invoke a catchy phrase used by the slain civil rights leader to bring attention to the kind of society they dream to lead.

Opinion

Wolf’s budget further exposes inequities

As Gov. Tom Wolf last week proposed a new budget that would mitigate the government’s inequitable education funding, legislative Republicans continued to defend that unfair funding in court.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: President working to curb violent crime

Though there are more than enough guns and willing trigger-pullers already here to do plenty of damage for a long time, we can’t argue with President Joe Biden that easy access to firearms, via trafficking from the South, is fueling death and destruction on New York streets.