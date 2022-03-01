LETTER: Everyone should be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Editor, I believe that everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my shots. The first didn’t work because I have multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. People who don’t get the shot put me at risk. I always wear a mask, but it protects other people more than me. I give up on those who will not get the vaccine. I don’t think the government or insurance should pay for their care. People who don’t get vaccinated shouldn’t go to the hospital and hog up all the beds — 90% are unvaccinated — and others need them. Unvaccinated people shouldn’t clog up the emergency room. People are waiting hours to get emergency care. Those who are unvaccinated and spread COVID-19 to others should be held criminally liable. — Thomas Weiser, Oil City
The folks who run the stately, yet sedate, white colonial just a block from the U.S. Capitol have revealed they now need to make one little style tweak to get their grand old party headquarters up to date.
With inflation and price hikes pinching household budgets, Democrats are desperately looking for ways to show voters they’re doing something to ease the pain ahead of midterm elections — and the latest proposal is a gas tax holiday.
America’s youth, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, have faced learning deficits that could take years to overcome. Schools must provide much more instruction for struggling students, even if it means cutting summer short.
The whole political spectrum should be able to get together on the issue of belligerent airline passengers who literally endanger lives with in-flight meltdowns induced by anti-mask sentiment, alcohol or whatever.
Under the shadow of growing tensions with Beijing, the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would help the U.S. remain economically competitive with China. It will now need to be reconciled with similar legislation that passed the Senate last year.
The recent controversy about Spotify with Joe Rogan and Neil Young is only partly about disinformation and offensive content. It also illustrates how streaming monopolies are using market power to lock in consumers and artists by making it difficult to leave their platforms.
Between Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II quietly marked her 70th year on Britain’s throne, and she is the all-time record-holder for extended throne-sitting (Queen Victoria comes in second place with 63 years).
When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he urged all Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Since Americans across the political spectrum are inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it’s not surprising when politicians invoke a catchy phrase used by the slain civil rights leader to bring attention to the kind of society they dream to lead.
After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of the Treasury froze Afghanistan Central Bank’s reserves. The Taliban is currently on the Treasury’s “Specially Designated Nationals” list.
Economic sanctions have, in recent years, become one of the most important tools of U.S. foreign policy. There are currently more than 20 countries subjected to various sanctions from the U.S. government.
Though there are more than enough guns and willing trigger-pullers already here to do plenty of damage for a long time, we can’t argue with President Joe Biden that easy access to firearms, via trafficking from the South, is fueling death and destruction on New York streets.
Here’s a trick I’ve found for making social media less terrible. When I come across a post that pokes a nerve, I ask myself — Is this something I really need to have an opinion about? And do I need to share it?