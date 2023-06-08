Editor,

I know that our national anthem says we are the land of the free and the home of the brave.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

POINT: TikTok causes social ruin

  • By BROOKE TAYLOR InsideSources.com

TikTok is a weapon of social destruction. Created by ByteDance, a Bejing-based company, TikTok is a platform of the Chinese Communist Party and a national security threat to America.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: How did Biden, McCarthy reach debt-ceiling deal?

  • By MATTHEW YGLESIAS Bloomberg Opinion

Maybe the most surprising aspect of the debt-ceiling increase President Joe Biden signed into law is that, once all the kicking and screaming was done, it not only passed Congress but passed easily. And maybe the most intriguing question raised by this whole debate is whether we should be pr…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Possibility of breast cancer vaccine appears to be bright

  • By LISA JARVIS Bloomberg Opinion

Imagine a future in which far fewer women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and women with a family history of breast cancer don’t have to make the difficult, even devastating choice to get a preventive mastectomy. Instead, women would get a series of shots that teach their immune systems ho…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Biden's team not doing right by Alzheimer's patients

  • By TOMAS PHILIPSON Chicago Tribune

Millions of patients and their caregivers breathed a collective sigh of relief when drugmaker Eli Lilly recently announced its new experimental Alzheimer’s medication appears to slow cognitive decline by 35%. The Food and Drug Administration could approve the new treatment, donanemab, as soo…

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Protect elderly from eviction

America’s system of caring for elderly people who need long-term care is at the breaking point. While bureaucrats and businesses argue over finances, people in their twilight years could become collateral damage, finding themselves suddenly without a home.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: We know little about how social media affects kids

  • By LISA JARVIS Bloomberg Opinion

The American Psychological Association has issued its first advisory on social media use in adolescence. What’s most striking in its data-based recommendations is how little we really know about how these apps affect our kids.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: It's time to expand state's Clean Slate law

Pennsylvania’s 2018 Clean Slate law has helped over 1 million people get a fresh start by sealing their criminal records a decade after a low-level offense. The state should bring the benefits of a second chance to thousands more Pennsylvanians, by expanding the range of offenses the law covers.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: War on terror continues, but we don’t talk about it

  • By DANIEL DePETRIS Chicago Tribune

At a time when the Biden administration is trying to reverse Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and manage a U.S.-China relationship stuck in the doldrums, America’s vast, lethal counterterrorism machine continues to be in high gear.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Title 42’s demise may help solve border issues

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

One of Joe Biden’s greatest failings as president of the United States has been to facilitate several times more illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border than former President Donald Trump did.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: State panel bills on gun safety would save lives

Gun rights absolutists reflexively oppose any gun-safety proposals. But gun-safety bills that the state House Judiciary Committee recently passed demonstrate the government can recognize the right to bear arms while requiring gun owners to be responsible.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: DeSantis uses government power to punish enemies, just like Trump

  • By DEAN BAKER InsideSources.com

In the good old days, we used to think in a democracy, we should have a level playing field. This meant candidates made their case to the voters and did their best to get supporters out to vote. Elections were hard-fought and often nasty, but the idea was the person who could get the most vo…