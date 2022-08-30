Editor,

What are the true legal facts about the unprecedented police (FBI) raid on former President Donald Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago?

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: West learns the cost of its sanctions on Russia

  • By DANIEL R. DePETRIS Chicago Tribune

In the six months since Russian forces started bombarding Ukrainian cities with artillery and missile strikes, the U.S. and its European allies have stuck with a two-pronged strategy against Russia: provide Kyiv with the military equipment it needs to stall and potentially reverse Russian mi…

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: History will judge us on attitude toward climate

President Joe Biden has called the Inflation Reduction Act the “single biggest climate investment in U.S. history, by far.” However, do Americans of today appreciate what their offspring will probably understand — how this unlikely political success could prove among the most consequential f…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Trust in the news can depend on one's opinion of the source

  • By SANDY GOLDBERG Chicago Tribune

Recently I was struck by a conversation I had with a progressive friend. When I noted the significant decrease in extreme world poverty over the past two decades — a remarkable achievement that has attracted relatively little news coverage — he responded by confidently denying that this was so.

Opinion

COLUMN: Avoiding the 'bad thing' might not be a good thing

When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Eliminate prison health care co-pays

Over the last 40 years, the nation’s courts have consistently ruled health care is a constitutional right for the country’s 2 million prisoners. To be sure, quality of care — delivered largely by contracted, for-profit companies — has been generally abysmal, but that hasn’t eroded the legal …