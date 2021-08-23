Editor,
Jerry, who is a fictional character, was always a bit odd, and not totally in touch with reality. Despite his wild ideas, I thought he would make it through adulthood relatively unscathed.
The once-in-a-decade redrawing of the state’s legislative districts is an inherently political process since four of the five commission members charged with the redistricting are elected lawmakers.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.
Today is Monday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2021. There are 130 days left in the year.
It’s heartbreaking when a person is seriously injured or killed by a dog, and it’s natural to want to do something to make sure it never happens again.
It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain.
Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2021. There are 134 days left in the year.
It takes a while to grow traditions.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have expressed a desire to replace the school property tax with another funding source — or sources — a number of times.
The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020.
As the Taliban seize control of Kabul and indeed all of Afghanistan, it is worth pondering the less obvious lessons of this 20-year episode. It is a reminder of why I cannot bring myself to be a foreign policy hawk, even though I largely accept the hawks’ worldview and underlying values.
If my soaring blood pressure from listening to Andrew Cuomo’s resignation speech is any indication, New York’s governor did himself no favors with his remarks last week.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had no choice.
Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.
When the national freeze on residential evictions, in place since the start of the COVID-19 in March 2020, lapsed on Aug. 1 of this year, it wasn't just at-risk tenants who panicked.
Today is Monday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2021. There are 137 days left in the year.
"The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been."
I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the grammar curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down…
The United Nations this week released a dire report concluding the world has moved too slowly to stop global warming and the increase in extreme and deadly weather events.
Even amid a pandemic, one of the country’s scourges is still bad management.
“You don’t always have to be doing something. You can just be, and that’s plenty.”
Imagine being broadsided by a ransomware attack.
“It is only after the deepest darkness that the greatest joy can come.”
Each year, the U.S. welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge.
A dearth of workers is slowing our recovery from the economic devastation wrought by COVID-19.
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year.
By ALEX NOWRASTEH
