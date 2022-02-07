Editor,
This is in response to the Jan. 20 article titled “Voting bill collapses, Dems unable to change filibuster” by the Associated Press.
In late 2021, the Biden administration officially declared it will diplomatically boycott the Beijing Olympics due to China’s horrendous human rights abuses. Although I rarely agree with President Joe Biden, this absolutely is the correct call.
The Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are underway, but the Biden administration’s campaign to orchestrate a diplomatic boycott, joined by only a few allies, has failed to meet certain expectations.
Members of Congress who acquire detailed information about every aspect of the economy can’t be trusted to police themselves against profiting from it through insider trading.
Millennials are sweeping into public office: From 2018 to 2020, the U.S. saw a 266% increase in young people running for Congress.
When it gets extra cold, as it has lately, there is a special brand of beauty that you get to see down by the river.
Israel became the United Nations’ 59th member on May 11, 1949. In the seven decades since, the General Assembly, now numbering 193 countries, has passed uncounted resolutions blasting the Middle East’s sole democracy.
The federal minimum wage has stood at $7.25 an hour since 2009. This is by far the longest period that we have gone without an increase in the minimum wage since it was first established in 1938.
Twenty-five states raised their minimum wages this year, but the federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Is it time to finally raise it? No. There are better ways to fight poverty.
States are passing laws to suppress the vote and subvert election results; thereby undermining the foundation of our representative democracy.
Tyler Cowen is a professor of economics at George Mason University.
The American Museum of Natural History, a wonderful institution founded in pursuit of science and truth, has been fulfilling a lifesaving mission for the past nine months, administering COVID-19 vaccines seven days a week.
The pandemic has shed light on just how much authority the government can wield in the name of “keeping us safe.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made full use of laws available to her to control lives. The courts rightly keep putting checks on those powers.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses will threaten the safety of hundreds of thousands of workers. But the damage it could do goes well beyond the pandemic.
Democrats ran in 2020 on a long list of policies they planned to enact and implement, and now they are going through the agony of trying to make good on their promises.
One year into Joe Biden’s first term as president, it’s safe to say the Democrat’s performance has not met lofty expectations.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier this month, it would have been fitting to honor Mahalia Jackson, too.
