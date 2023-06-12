Editor,
Anyone who wants to end gun violence should hire a Democrat.
On Sept. 30, 1990, I stood amid a massive rally in Kyiv with tens of thousands of Ukrainians chanting, “No to the Soviet Union!” and other cries for independence.
More than 40% of American adults are obese, costing the health-care system $173 billion a year. Related conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers are among the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. Drugmakers have developed astonishingly effective…
Pennsylvania is one of four states that differentiate themselves from their 46 American brethren by use of a different word. Like Kentucky, Massachusetts and Virginia, it officially goes by the lofty sounding name of “commonwealth.”
There is a progression that objects go through on their way to “valuable antique” status.
Pennsylvania is the only state among its neighbors to permit the use of handheld wireless electronic devices while driving. It’s time to ban this risky habit.
The United States should close NATO’s open door and make clear that it does not support Ukraine joining the alliance. There are three main reasons.
The popularity of TikTok — a Chinese-owned, short-form, video-sharing app — has provoked concerns among American policymakers and proposals to ban the platform.
TikTok is a weapon of social destruction. Created by ByteDance, a Bejing-based company, TikTok is a platform of the Chinese Communist Party and a national security threat to America.
Maybe the most surprising aspect of the debt-ceiling increase President Joe Biden signed into law is that, once all the kicking and screaming was done, it not only passed Congress but passed easily. And maybe the most intriguing question raised by this whole debate is whether we should be pr…
Imagine a future in which far fewer women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and women with a family history of breast cancer don’t have to make the difficult, even devastating choice to get a preventive mastectomy. Instead, women would get a series of shots that teach their immune systems ho…
Rising temperatures and summertime often mean fun family vacations.
A large field of qualified candidates is setting up the Republican primary elections for a repeat of 2016.
Those afraid that the 2024 GOP presidential contest will become a repeat of 2016 need not worry. The race is radically different this year; it will not play out the same.
Millions of patients and their caregivers breathed a collective sigh of relief when drugmaker Eli Lilly recently announced its new experimental Alzheimer’s medication appears to slow cognitive decline by 35%. The Food and Drug Administration could approve the new treatment, donanemab, as soo…
Two functional political parties shouldn’t be too much to ask of American democracy. At the moment, though, one of them is toying with outright disaster.
Republicans and Democrats in the state Legislature don’t agree on much, other than Pennsylvania’s primary elections should be limited to Republicans and Democrats.
Picking a starting and ending date for a season is bonkers, because the world doesn’t really work that way.
America’s system of caring for elderly people who need long-term care is at the breaking point. While bureaucrats and businesses argue over finances, people in their twilight years could become collateral damage, finding themselves suddenly without a home.
Gender and sexual orientation occupy a disproportionate amount of political space these days because they have become wedge issues.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has a solid track record in the desperate struggle against the raging opioid epidemic.
Pennsylvania’s 2018 Clean Slate law has helped over 1 million people get a fresh start by sealing their criminal records a decade after a low-level offense. The state should bring the benefits of a second chance to thousands more Pennsylvanians, by expanding the range of offenses the law covers.
I think I’m a fairly gentle person, even tempered and calm. Except when a bat gets into my house.
Anyone familiar with America’s labor history knows there are good reasons for the strict child-labor laws in place across the U.S.
Gun rights absolutists reflexively oppose any gun-safety proposals. But gun-safety bills that the state House Judiciary Committee recently passed demonstrate the government can recognize the right to bear arms while requiring gun owners to be responsible.