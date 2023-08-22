Editor,

They’re gone on a long summer vacation. Republicans started the House summer break early. Democrats wanted to get the work done, but the House is out.

COLUMN: COVID's summer uptick resists easy answers

  • By F.D. FLAM Bloomberg Opinion

Is the current rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations the result of people moving indoors to enjoy air conditioning? Experts and journalists often make this assumption when they’re quoted about the virus’ small summer “waves” or “surges” (which, this year, is really more like a small uptick). Sim…

COLUMN: Honesty is a good thing, and Trump was honest with America

  • By TED HARVEY InsideSources.com

If reports are believed, Mike Pence is apparently “too honest.” In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Donald Trump reportedly called his then-vice president “too honest” after Pence refused to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.

COLUMN: Pence brandishes ‘too honest’ barb as badge of honor

  • By JAMES ROSEN InsideSources.com

Only in the “Alice in Wonderland” universe that Donald Trump has created since he jolted U.S. politics eight years ago could his former vice president be selling swag featuring a slogan the indicted ex-president intended as the worst slur.

EDITORIAL: Patriot Front rightfully exposed

Five people affiliated with white nationalist hate group Patriot Front are suing a Seattle-area man who they say infiltrated the group and disclosed their identities online, leading them to lose their jobs and face harassment, according to the Seattle Times.

EDITORIAL: Take comfort in having lower gas prices

Seemingly little noticed in this season of record temperatures is a bit of good news:Has anyone observed what they’re paying for a gallon of gasoline at the local service station? Here’s a hint: It’s a lot less than last summer.

COLUMN: The indictments against Trump fit the crimes

  • By LISA GILBERT InsideSources.com

Donald J. Trump is the first former president in our nation’s history to be indicted. He also is the first former president to be indicted twice. Last week, he became the first former president to be indicted a third time — in this case, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United…

COLUMN: Are some elected officials principled or egotistical?

  • By MEGAN RAWLINS WOODS The Fulcrum

As I watched the debt ceiling standoff between Republican lawmakers and President Joe Biden over the last several months, I returned to a question I have been contemplating for several years: What is the difference between taking a principled stand on an issue and being a stubborn, egotistic…

COLUMN: Does it really matter who gets into Harvard?

  • By ALLISON SCHRAGER Bloomberg Opinion

Too many Americans — and too many American economists in particular — have an unhealthy obsession with the 1%: how much money they make, how much wealth they have, how they got there, how to join their ranks, and so on.