Editor,
As pointed out in Stacey Gross’ Oct. 27 story titled “Student Hero honored,” tragedy was averted due to the vigilance and quick acting by Rocky Grove crossing guard Stormi Taylor...this time.
Editor,
These platforms have ensured the most extreme partisans have the biggest megaphones. Politicians trying to curry their favor very often don’t just argue their opponents are wrong on any given issue, but they are inherently bad.
For the third time this year, all 50 Senate Democrats voted to advance major voting rights legislation, and all Senate Republicans voted against allowing a public debate.
It should be no surprise to anyone that the Biden administration’s commission on Supreme Court reform seems poised to offer recommendations that will not endorse packing the court.
According to a recent Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation, roughly 1 in 10 babies born to mothers from the rural southwestern corner of Pennsylvania is exposed to drugs during gestation. It’s a shocking statistic that shows how despair is being passed down through the generations, literall…
When people worry about money in politics, most of the time it’s about outside sources of funding that influence our government from the private sector.
Nearly half of all U.S. veterans are independent or “unaffiliated” voters. After a recent change in Maine, 13 states now use closed primaries, in which independents are excluded from participating in publicly funded primary elections.
This is in response to the Oct. 15 letter to the editor titled “So far, Biden has only destroyed the nation” by Rick Rathfon.
The federal bankruptcy system has been abused by corporations and rich people to the point that it no longer upholds its mission: providing limited shelter from creditors so financially strapped individuals and companies could either liquidate or reorganize and put their affairs back in order.
In August, the Commonwealth Fund ranked U.S. health care dead last among 11 of the world’s wealthiest nations (for the seventh time in seven reports since 2004).
I’m generally leery of polls and survey results. Surveys and polls are easy to game.
Just a week after the Wolf administration announced that the state prison population had declined to its lowest level in decades — due largely to a series of bipartisan criminal justice reforms — the state Senate became poised to adopt another reform to accelerate the progress.
Oil City celebrated its sesquicentennial, opened a 50-year time capsule and buried another.
It was 44 years ago when the Community Reinvestment Act created. The CRA was designed to reduce the lending discrimination that has left many black and brown neighborhoods impoverished.
Created in 1977 with the intent of ensuring black people access to capital for growth in low-income urban and similarly struggling rural areas, the Community Reinvestment Act was an ambitious attempt at solving problems faced by minorities whose loans had been denied at an alarming rate.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth shows of bravery and dedication from nurses, doctors and other health care workers. In a less dramatic way, other essential workers, from supermarket clerks to bus drivers, have stepped up to serve the public at risk to themselves.
In an age in which religiosity is waning, the notion that a person would forgo a medical treatment, perhaps even a life-saving one, because of sincerely held faith must be difficult to understand.
Headlines are projecting that the prospects for the upcoming holidays look bleak.
Public school curriculums are legitimate matters of public interest, or at least of parental interest, and they clearly are public information.
China recently launched a test missile that whirled around the entire planet traveling at five times the speed of sound, and previewing hypersonic duplicates someday possibly threatening nuclear obliteration all over the place.
When the Supreme Court rules in the coming months on the Mississippi and Texas laws substantially restricting abortions, it will do more than decide the future of its 1973 ruling legalizing a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.
The culture of Harrisburg would be best described as “clubby.”
The next time we’re tempted to passively ride out a societal injustice, we should think of North Penn School District mother Jennifer Diffley, who proved the adage that one person can make a difference.
There are few things as sleepy as an off-off-year election in Venango County. 2021 looks to be no different.
The Biden administration has acknowledged that in the last fiscal year the U.S. failed to issue roughly 80,000 green cards that should have been given to legal immigrant workers.
The U.S. Postal Service recently launched a postal banking pilot program that allows customers to cash payroll and business checks up to $500 in four cities: Washington, Baltimore, the Bronx and Falls Church, Virginia.
On Oct. 4, three days after the U.S. Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing.
When the Biden administration proposed allowing the federal government to negotiate Medicare drug prices, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the result would be drug-price drops of between 57% and 75%.
