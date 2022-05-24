Editor,

We in America are going on hard times right now. Inflation is way too difficult to deal with if you are on a limited budget.

COLUMN: Reality catches up with the Biden administration

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

President Joe Biden got off to a strong start last year and succeeded in passing two major pieces of legislation — the American Rescue Plan Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill — to help spur the economic recovery. He implemented an extensive anti-COVID vaccination program that helped …

COLUMN:: The abortion debate is really about love v. misery

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

It has been around for a half-century, Roe v. Wade has, and besides this U.S. Supreme Court ruling facilitating something like 62 million abortions, it has generated a vast number of arguments in its defense. One of the most frequent insists that a woman has the irrefutable right to control …

EDITORIAL: Ex-Trump official's book is all about redemption

The Trump administration’s abysmal handling of America’s worst public health crisis in a century was the result of a refusal to accept the reality of that crisis — a refusal that started at the top. That’s the judgment of Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump’s former Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator.

EDITORIAL: FDA right on moving to extinguish menthol cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration has proposed banning menthol-flavored cigarettes, potentially beginning in 2024. It’s a tragedy that it is taking this long, but it’s never too late to save a life — or in this case, potentially hundreds of thousands of lives.

COLUMN: There’s no evidence that masks work

  • By JOEL M. ZINBERG InsideSources.com

President Joe Biden proclaimed, “Wearing masks is not a political statement, it is a scientific imperative.” He was wrong. There is little evidence supporting generalized use of masks.

EDITORIAL: Stop feeding restaurants free money

After appropriating trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief, Congress is angling to pass yet another multi-billion-dollar aid package, this one directed at restaurants and other small businesses that suffered during the pandemic.

COLUMN: Commend Pelosi for words of assurance to Ukraine

  • By TRUDY RUBIN Philadelphia Inquirer

It was a dramatic moment for U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war.U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one day after her surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, told the press in Poland on Sunday: “America stands with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine until victory is …

COLUMN: Biden's desire for 'stable' relations with Russia is out

  • By DANIEL R. DePETRIS Chicago Tribune

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991, every U.S. president has entered office seeking to improve Washington’s relationship with Russia — and every single one of them has left office years later having failed to accomplish the objective.