Editor,
We are experiencing so much change in the world today.
Easter is finally here, which means of course that with any luck, there will only be one more snowstorm before spring finally starts. Easter is one of the least American religious holidays we’ve got. It just doesn’t convert to secular celebration as easily as some other religious occasions.
Lack of transparency usually is an element of bad governance, so it’s hardly surprising that the beleaguered Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System has made a habit of secrecy — to the point of trying to impose a gag order on board members and denying records requests from on…
A genuinely realistic assessment of the NATO expansion process of the previous decades was that it did not go far enough, was not militarily serious enough, and that, while offering Moscow an open-ended opportunity to be part of the West, the alliance was prepared to return to the containmen…
God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. — Reinhold Niebuhr’s “Serenity Prayer,” 1943
Should children ages 5 to 11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine? This is a difficult question without an easy answer, something you wouldn’t know from the strident opinions of politicians and health experts.
Pennsylvania’s problem isn’t that the overall population is shrinking. It’s not. According to the 2020 census, the number of people who call the state home grew by 2.4% — just over 300,000 — in 10 years.
I have to admit: I have no idea how Republicans are going to react to former President Donald Trump’s latest scam.
A new survey by the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation reinforces Hispanic Texans are no longer reliably Democratic. Both parties should take heed.
If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, it’s already obvious what one of the main Democratic lines of attack will be: He’s just like Donald Trump, only worse.
Those who care about the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court should be cautious in advocating for a mandated code of ethics. The highest court in our land should not need a lesson in ethical standards, right?
Trust is a funny thing. It’s one of those ideas that everybody sort of understands, and yet is really hard to explain.
Pennsylvania has made incremental but significant progress in juvenile justice reforms in more than a decade since the perverse “Kids for Cash” juvenile court scandal in Luzerne County stunned the nation.
President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw last month movingly framed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a battle “between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.”
Two recent events have been incredibly troublesome but have finally brought home the energy and climate crises that are plaguing the planet.
It’s an election year, which means it’s time for naked political ploys to woo voters. Republicans in Idaho and Texas have plumbed new depths to pander to conservative voters by trying to stop medical treatment that helps transitioning transgender minors even if parents, doctors and therapist…
Back in 1990, when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein blasted through Kuwait and threatened to continue his rampage down the Arabian Peninsula, Gulf Arab oil leaders were apoplectic with fear and outrage over the violation of a sovereign state’s territory. They jetted to the U.S. to offer despera…
More than 30 years ago, a Los Angeles Times columnist decried the ignorance most Americans had about the rest of the world, describing us as “a nation of no-nothings.”
It’s time once again for Franklin High School’s annual variety show, known as “The Musical Broadcast.”
In a 2007 U.S. Supreme Court decision involving a school district in Seattle, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”
By sheer chance, I have personal connections with the two states that gave rise to the most consequential legal challenges to affirmative action in higher education since colleges and universities began using race as a factor in admissions more than a half-century ago.
Pennsylvania legislators long have refused to force gas drillers to stop methane leaks, even though doing so would help fight dangerous climate change, and the technology to do so readily is available.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently joined governors in Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico and Wisconsin in appealing to congressional leaders. Minnesota’s governor hopped on the bandwagon later.
Doesn’t the light in the sky at 7 p.m. feel great?
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is not the only community band organization with a storied history in Franklin. When looking through the various musical chapters of Franklin history, we should never forget the Sheepskin Band.
