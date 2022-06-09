Editor,
I am writing to express my faith being restored by the “Good Samaritan” who recently rescued my errant boat seats, which escaped from my boat, from the horrors of laying in the middle of Route 322 East.
Some ceremonies are not what we set them up to be.
It should go without saying that a state-related agency should be subject to the same demands as other state organizations.
Pennsylvania has surmounted the first of its two springtime hurdles, the primary election’s nomination process. Strict attention must now shift to the other hurdle — passing a 2022-23 state budget.
The oil market is screaming at consumers to rein in their use of fuel.
In the candidates who will represent their parties in November, and in those who came close, there is a new political culture taking root in the commonwealth — a nationalized one that’s replacing Pennsylvania’s distinctive one.
John Fetterman — the hulking, tattooed, hoodie-wearing lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania — constitutes Democrats’ best hope to steal a Senate seat from Republicans this fall. And while few politicians can match his style, or could pull it off, Democrats can learn a lot from his approach.
In the aftermath of a tragedy like the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, when emotions and egos are running high, few of us have much wisdom to offer.
As of right now, in the entire country, there is just a single federally funded study on preventing gun violence in America’s schools. It started in September.
For years, the anti-abortion movement has generally tolerated exceptions in cases of rape or incest, or when the health or life of the woman was at risk from pregnancy. It was neutral territory in the debate, a recognition of the complexity of real-life circumstances.
Tonight, South Park gets back to the business of hosting concerts as the Franklin Silver Cornet Band kicks of its 166th anniversary season.
Sixteen-thousand botched mail-in votes in Lancaster County could determine the outcome of the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
Democracy does not disappear by accident. Instead, all over the world, we are witnessing deliberate attempts by antidemocratic actors to weaken civil society, compromise the rule of law and activate social fragmentation.
Humanity’s understanding of the universe expanded dramatically last month, when NASA released the infrared test images of the Large Magellanic Cloud, taken after the final alignment of the James Webb space telescope’s golden mirror segments.
In the 2020 election, Republicans enjoyed substantial success in their efforts to demonize Democrats by labeling many as socialists and assailing those seeking to revamp or defund local police departments.
Inflation is likely to be the most powerful issue working for Republicans in this year’s congressional elections. Public concern over it has been rising fast.
Sealing the criminal records of more former offenders is the right move for Pennsylvania.It’s time for state lawmakers to expand a program that would keep the records of formerly incarcerated people out of public view.
Three-and-half months I’ve had the new car, enough to have driven it a couple thousand miles, plenty of time and distance, you would think, to have attained some general understanding of how it works.
It would do us some good to get out of our continuing cycle of alarm and crisis.
Methamphetamines can kill. The illegal drugs themselves can be lethal, but it doesn’t stop there.
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as the recently leaked draft opinion suggests, arguments over how to regulate abortion will move from the courts to the legislatures, in Washington and 50 state capitals.
The apparently pending Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is an affront to women’s rights to biological self-determination and to all Americans’ rights to privacy.
Last week’s Pennsylvania primaries appeared to be occurring on two different planets.
It has been around for a half-century, Roe v. Wade has, and besides this U.S. Supreme Court ruling facilitating something like 62 million abortions, it has generated a vast number of arguments in its defense. One of the most frequent insists that a woman has the irrefutable right to control …
The now infamous U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, repealing Roe v. Wade, is not just a shameful ransacking of a 50-year-old precedent, it is an epic assault on the fundamental right of women to participate as equals in American society.
Here in Venango County, we are blessed with an extraordinary wealth of musical performing groups.
