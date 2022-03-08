Editor,
Once again, many Republican true believers cling to the fairy tale that trickle-down economics will benefit everyone.
Stability remains a rare commodity in the Middle East. That’s all the more reason to welcome modest signs of rapprochement between Israeli and Palestinian leaders — and for both sides to build on them.
It is conventional wisdom that misinformation — particularly about COVID-19 and vaccines, and often enabled by social and other media — is worse than it’s ever been.
Organize your campaign and submit your filing paperwork, ladies, because now is the time to run. Women are critically underrepresented in government, regardless of the level or branch.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 is 809 words in 10 long and confusing sentences describing how Congress is meant to certify the election of a U.S. president. It needs amending.
Historically, “national defense” meant uniformed soldiers and sailors and pilots in tanks, ships and planes.
No matter how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine evolves, it already marks a turning point in history: the end of a 30-year period of relative peace in Europe and a return to hostility between Russia and its neighbors — a kind of Cold War 2.0.
When a business hands out pink slips, they sometimes say they are “right-sizing,” if only because it sounds a lot less harsh and more forward-looking than saying they are sending a portion of their workers to the unemployment line.
You might have heard of Campbell’s Law or the lesser-known Goodhart’s Law. They make the same point.
After all the epic upheaval in the 1970s over the Equal Rights Amendment, some argue the constitutional amendment declaring, simply, that women must be afforded the same rights as men officially became law last month — two years after Virginia ratified it and put it over the 38-state thresho…
I’m calling it: Wokeism has peaked.
With inflation and price hikes pinching household budgets, Democrats are desperately looking for ways to show voters they’re doing something to ease the pain ahead of midterm elections — and the latest proposal is a gas tax holiday.
The folks who run the stately, yet sedate, white colonial just a block from the U.S. Capitol have revealed they now need to make one little style tweak to get their grand old party headquarters up to date.
Editor, I believe that everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my shots. The first didn’t work because I have multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. People who don’t get the shot put me at risk. I always wear a mask, but it protects other people more than me. I give up on those who will n…
With the recent observation of Presidents Day, it inevitably raised the question of which characteristics we want to see in our presidents.
If the claim that George Washington never told a lie were just a harmless little fib, it would be fine.
America’s youth, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, have faced learning deficits that could take years to overcome. Schools must provide much more instruction for struggling students, even if it means cutting summer short.
President Joe Biden, who preached unifying moderation before practicing wild-and-woolly extremism, recently emerged as a boorish, demagogic firebrand.
The whole political spectrum should be able to get together on the issue of belligerent airline passengers who literally endanger lives with in-flight meltdowns induced by anti-mask sentiment, alcohol or whatever.
It turns out there is at least one area in which Venango County is ahead of the rest of the country.
Under the shadow of growing tensions with Beijing, the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would help the U.S. remain economically competitive with China. It will now need to be reconciled with similar legislation that passed the Senate last year.
Anyone who has taken a psychology class, and some who haven’t, knows the story about the frog in a pot of water.
States have dropped their mask mandates, worrying Americans who think they’re still needed and cheering people who are ready to go “back to normal.”
Anti-science extremism is now spreading like a virus on the political right.
President Joe Biden’s call to crack down on “ghost guns” — weapons with no serial numbers that are made from kits or 3D printers — should be the easiest lift imaginable.
President Joe Biden largely halted construction on his predecessor’s border wall, which Democrats decried as inhumane.
The recent controversy about Spotify with Joe Rogan and Neil Young is only partly about disinformation and offensive content. It also illustrates how streaming monopolies are using market power to lock in consumers and artists by making it difficult to leave their platforms.
This is in response to the Feb. 7 letter to the editor titled “Filibuster allows Republicans to ‘pirate’ upcoming elections” by Robert P. Hughes.
My name is Michael, and I am a recovering talk show host. And I rise in defense of Joe Rogan.
I would like to send my sincere thanks to the Caring Plac…
