Editor,

People around here often vote against their own interests, hurting themselves and others. The Build Back Better bill was designed to be paid for by taxing those who earn more than $400,000 and taxing the huge corporations that don’t pay locals what their work is worth.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Biden divides nation he promised to unite

  • By CLIVE CROOK Bloomberg Opinion

Over years of following American politics, I’d come to regard Joe Biden as harmless — a back-slapper without strong conviction, given to exaggeration and the occasional outright lie, but no worse than average for a career politician and no threat to the republic.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Biden must alleviate student debt

Two years ago, in the heat of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden put forth a plan to alleviate student loan debt: $10,000 in federal loans forgiven for all borrowers.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Florida shouldn’t ignore the toll of racism

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a dream in which Florida lives in a post-racial world — not because he’s dedicated to righting the myriad disadvantages and inequities that beset racial minorities in this state, but because the official policy that they must be ignored.

Opinion

COLUMN: Why has critical race theory become difficult to explain?

Critical race theory began over 40 years ago, with a foundation in the work of Professor Derek Bell and carried forward by other scholars like Kimberle Crenshaw and Mari Matsuda. But after 40-some quiet years, CRT has become a topic that almost everyone discusses and almost nobody can actual…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Extra benefits for anti-vax jobless? Really?

  • By MICHAEL R. STRAIN Bloomberg Opinion

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 and the federal government began using extraordinary measures to support workers, households and businesses, Republicans have been concerned that expanding the eligibility and generosity of unemployment benefits could slow the recovery and keep wor…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Manchin's 'no' vote doesn't mean the game is over?

  • By DOUG COLLINS InsideSources.com

It was just last month when the Democrats’ “historic” legislative push — Build Back Better — hit a wall as it was entering its final stages. That wall was Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia.

Opinion

LETTER: Medical professionals know best in regard to COVID-19

I recently experienced heart problems. I went to a local hospital ER, where I was told that I needed to be transported to a larger hospital. It took 55 hours and an expanded search before I was able to be sent to Passavant Hospital. Beds were jammed with unvaccinated COVID-19 cases.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Let's get the COVID stats right

From the very beginning of the pandemic, when we called it coronavirus, political leaders tasked with making moment-to-moment decisions to protect public health have relied on a steady stream of data: new infections, breakthrough cases, variant dominance and tragically, deaths.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Higher U.S. population leads to more prosperity

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

It is one of the most worrisome economic statistics of a year that was full of them: In 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s population grew at the slowest rate in recorded history.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Trump's ‘remain in Mexico’ is worth preserving

  • The Editors - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)

Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Which inflation debate will really matter in 2022?

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.