In the recent election, Republicans scored a major victory in the Virginia governor’s race, as well as many local elections, including school boards.
I have steadfastly avoided arguments about the historical basis of today’s holiday. No version of the first Thanksgiving is made better by the human impulse to flatten complicated human beings into two dimensional good guys and bad guys.
Only a few days into the recently completed United Nations’ two-week climate conference, activist Greta Thunberg pronounced it a failure.
In our dispiriting time of widespread, never-ending, and hyper-charged disinformation and conspiracy theorizing — which has driven millions of Americans to reject the life-saving COVID vaccine or accept falsehoods about stolen elections — it is very rare for peddlers of harmful fabrications …
Headlines project prospects for the upcoming holidays look bleak. COVID-19 is in retreat, thankfully, but new obstacles to the season’s usual cheer have arisen: The supply chain appears to be broke.
In November 2011, the commonwealth’s most high-profile college sports team and its largest university, not to mention a legendary head coach, were caught in the maelstrom of a child sex-abuse scandal that rocked the nation and made headlines across the world.
The usual system for grading students is slowly going by the wayside in favor of one that emphasizes learning over traditional measures.
The 12-month inflation rate through October reached 6.2%, its highest level since the George H.W. Bush administration in the early 1990s.
COVID-19 is a plague on humanity, but it hasn’t been that kind to the planet either.
Traditionally, I use this Thursday the week before Thanksgiving (yes, we’re there already) to encourage you to write a letter to one of your heroes.
The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s should keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.
When Joe Biden ran for president in 2020, he had all the advantages of a nonincumbent in a year when everything had gone wrong.
It’s been 35 years since Ronald Reagan made the comment that “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”
Teaching that the transcontinental railroad was created is history, teaching that it involved mass cheap Chinese immigrant labor and how that interacted with the Chinese Exclusion Act is critical race theory.
Whatever happened to Kamala Harris?
Before the recent election, I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia gubernatorial race as a national bellwether.
For the third time this year, Senate Democrats have failed to push through a voting-rights bill.
This is my summary of current Republican Party principles:
There are more than 10 million job openings in America right now. The worker shortage is contributing to goods shortages, rising prices and supply network problems.
The reopening of the economy and the healthy stimulus in the American Recovery Act give us a chance to see how businesses respond to higher wages at the bottom.
I and other retired Area Agencies on Aging administrators in northwestern Pennsylvania are concerned about a change by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services that will eliminate local Area Agencies on Aging from the Medicaid assessment/eligibility process for older adults and persons …
It has been 103 years since World War I was brought to an official close in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
The Lead-Free Promise Project, a new coalition of child welfare advocates, law enforcement, housing officials, health insurers, health care providers and more, have joined forces to urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to target childhood lead poisoning at its source.
These platforms have ensured the most extreme partisans have the biggest megaphones. Politicians trying to curry their favor very often don’t just argue their opponents are wrong on any given issue, but they are inherently bad.
For the third time this year, all 50 Senate Democrats voted to advance major voting rights legislation, and all Senate Republicans voted against allowing a public debate.
According to a recent Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation, roughly 1 in 10 babies born to mothers from the rural southwestern corner of Pennsylvania is exposed to drugs during gestation. It’s a shocking statistic that shows how despair is being passed down through the generations, literall…
When people worry about money in politics, most of the time it’s about outside sources of funding that influence our government from the private sector.
This is in response to the Oct. 15 letter to the editor titled “So far, Biden has only destroyed the nation” by Rick Rathfon.
