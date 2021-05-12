Editor,

I'm going to talk about my granddaughter, who is fresh out of high school and ready to change the world for the good, one person at a time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Opinion

They Said It

"You can start late, look different, be uncertain, and still succeed."

Opinion

They Said It

"If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete."

Opinion

COLUMN: Iran negotiations are destined to go nowhere

  • By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has not devoted much of her time in office to Iran policy. But recently, the Tennessee Republican offered some clarity on the issue when she introduced a bill aimed at preventing President Joe Biden from returning the U.S. to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Opinion

They Said It

"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."

Opinion

They Said It

"Don't try to lessen yourself for the world; let the world catch up to you."

Opinion

COLUMN: Increase in ideological diversity needed

  • By CARRIE SHEFFIELD, InsideSources.com

Americans' trust in the national news media is low and getting worse. Mainstream journalism has lost the respect of much of the public, though soul-searching and changes by the industry could reverse this trend.

Opinion

COLUMN: Assortment of voices must be present

  • By YOSEF GETACHEW and JONATHAN WALTER, InsideSources.com

Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first black female reporter at the Washington Post, said in 2019, "When journalists are being called 'an enemy of the people,' and Black women reporters, and other reporters, are being called names and treated with such disrespect, I think it's just so important t…