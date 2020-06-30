Editor,
There have been complaints about the men with guns at the June 13 unity rally against racism. Has anyone stopped to think that perhaps these gentlemen are the reason the rally was peaceful?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
There have been complaints about the men with guns at the June 13 unity rally against racism. Has anyone stopped to think that perhaps these gentlemen are the reason the rally was peaceful?