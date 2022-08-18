Editor,
It is now that time of year when monarch butterflies can be seen frequenting the area. This is encouraging, as their numbers are in severe decline due to loss of habitat and availability of food sources.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
It is now that time of year when monarch butterflies can be seen frequenting the area. This is encouraging, as their numbers are in severe decline due to loss of habitat and availability of food sources.
The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going-to-school thing seems more real.
The joy of driving past the gas station — every gas station — belongs for now to only about 30,000 Pennsylvanians who own electric vehicles.
Here’s the thing about ageism: It’s not always malicious, but it hurts.
Pennsylvania has an election problem that needs to be resolved.
It’s been busy as of late for the U.S. Border Patrol.
It’s time to give President Joe Biden credit for achieving something no one predicted: bipartisanship in foreign policy.
Throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has acted as a check on his party’s worst excesses.
As Democrats finally discovered reality and got some legislation moving, some mighty spurious arguments over the climate and energy bill emerged on both sides of the aisle.
Given the latest surge in COVID-19 cases — thanks to omicron subvariant BA.5, deemed the most transmissible yet — and the relatively new threat posed by monkeypox, which has been spreading globally since May, one might expect the public health establishment to be asking for heightened precau…
Pennsylvania’s state-related universities need to address what their response is to their gift from the governor.
The internet is a treasure trove of cool maps.
Over the last 40 years, the nation’s courts have consistently ruled health care is a constitutional right for the country’s 2 million prisoners. To be sure, quality of care — delivered largely by contracted, for-profit companies — has been generally abysmal, but that hasn’t eroded the legal …
A time-honored Washington axiom holds one should not attribute to scandal what could be explained by garden-variety incompetence.
The Senate continues to get older for one big reason: The average age of new senators continues to rise.
Studying 166 years of Franklin Silver Cornet Band history has given me a look at why some groups survive and some don’t, and I think many of the lessons apply to any volunteer organization.
The Pennsylvania Constitution gives the state Supreme Court vast power over every aspect of Pennsylvania’s courts, endowing it with “general supervisory and administrative authority over all the courts and justices of the peace.”
Between the nearly 80-page report the Texas House’s investigative committee released and the latest bodycam video Uvalde’s mayor made public, the fullest account we have yet of that fateful day at Robb Elementary School is nothing short of horrific.
OK, it’s happened, Iran says it can quickly build an atomic bomb if it wants, and thank you oh, so much former President Barack Obama for facilitating this achievement with a progressively inane deal throwing sanctions out the window while autocratically skipping a constitutionally required …
A new national poll suggests the midterm elections could end up being a lot tighter than Republicans are hoping for, and not the blowout that Democrats are fearing.
First lady Jill Biden is known for volunteering at a food bank, visiting the families of victims mowed down by a madman in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and heading to Ukraine on Mother’s Day to meet with first lady Olena Zelenska.
The state’s new budget calls for $45 million to help counties run their elections. That’s good. But the rules of the “election integrity grant program” that counties must accept to receive the money are ineffective and counterproductive.
Writer P.J. O’Rourke once defined politics as “the business of getting power and privilege without possessing merit.”
The best anyone can say about the Pennsylvania Legislature’s move on the budget is that it was quick.
2 BR Apartment, 2nd fl. Country setting. No pets. Securit…
Franklin - 919 Buffalo Street - Garage Sale - Fri. & …
Franklin - Multi family sale. 1536 Westview Dr. Fri 8/19 …
Huge Multi Family Sale, 3 Monroe Street - Oak Hill Frankl…
Moving Sale - 210 Central Ave, Oil City Sat. Aug 20th 8AM - 2PM
Tionesta - 1480 Hunter Station Rd. Aug 19th & 20th, 9…
Utica - 915 Chestnut Grove Road. Multi family garage sale…
August 20th BBQ Chicken Dinner, August 20, 2022. Two Mile…