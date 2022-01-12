Editor,
in the 1800s, a group of religious zealots decided they were going to cleanse the nation of “demon rum.”
It’s an election year — and Americans will be voting sooner than many people might realize. The first primary election is in Texas on March 1, fewer than two months away.
From the very beginning of the pandemic, when we called it coronavirus, political leaders tasked with making moment-to-moment decisions to protect public health have relied on a steady stream of data: new infections, breakthrough cases, variant dominance and tragically, deaths.
It is one of the most worrisome economic statistics of a year that was full of them: In 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s population grew at the slowest rate in recorded history.
Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.
Thousands of parents caring for children with physical or intellectual disabilities are facing a catastrophic crisis. They can’t get help to take care of their families at a time when they need it most.
Too many for-profit colleges bury students in debt in exchange for worthless degrees.
The anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol has just passed, and Congress will continue to make a big deal about it. So, too, will the media. Both are correct to do so.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 and the federal government began using extraordinary measures to support workers, households and businesses, Republicans have been concerned that expanding the eligibility and generosity of unemployment benefits could slow the recovery and keep wor…
Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.
Forget car dealers; Americans are flummoxed by the marketplace for health care.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction last week on five counts of conspiring to recruit girls for her perverted ex-paramour is the closest — for now — we will get to a reckoning in the Jeffrey Epstein case. It may not be everything, but after all these years, it’s a very important moment for the vi…
Merry Christmas! It’s not over yet, and that’s partly related to the mismatch between the Julian and Gregorian calendars.
As omicron cases rise rapidly, there are urgent questions about how aggressively we should respond.
Bravo, Bill de Blasio, the former New York mayor who announced before he left office that the city’s public schools will stop quarantining entire classrooms when one or more students test positive for COVID-19.
The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party.
One of the most critical, yet opaque, decisions that governments make is the redrawing of legislative district lines every 10 years after the U.S. census.
People who think that Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party has been mostly malign are always looking for signs that it is fading.
The battle lines over abortion rights have been drawn nationally. During summer, the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to deliver a blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion, when the justices are expected to affirm a ban on abortions after 15 wee…
Children in western Pennsylvania have an increased risk of developing cancer just because of where they live, as they are being exposed to toxic chemicals, including arsenic, lead and radium, because of wastewater road dumping.
Most leading immunologists predict COVID-19 will someday become an endemic, a persistent but manageable threat on par with seasonal flu, conceivably by the end of 2022.
December is not exactly peak fireworks season, even if one accounts for New Year’s festivities. But it’s a good time to revisit the state’s law on consumer pyrotechnics.
PennDOT’s bid to toll nine interstate bridges, including in Clarion and Jefferson counties, as part of a public-private partnership still has several hurdles to clear.
New Year’s resolutions are for the birds. At a minimum they require us to be able to predict a few things about the coming year, and if we’ve learned anything in the past two years it’s that predicting the future is a fool’s game.
Across the nation, civic groups, faith leaders and alarmed citizens are staging hundreds of candlelight vigils and marches in support of voting rights and contacting Congress to mark one year since the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol.
This is probably a minority position, but I feel very confident in saying that 2022 will be a very good year for the economy.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, is a political hero today not just because he’s standing in the way of his party’s reckless and overreaching spending bill, although that certainly is an admirable service to the country, but also because he stood up for the people of his state.
As of earlier this month, more than 200 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, constituting around 60% of the population.
The pundits promised 2021 would mark “a return to normal.” What we got was a year filled with agonizing disappointments and stunning victories.
Nearly two years into a global pandemic and a year past a deadly coup attempt, it’s easy to feel worn down by the churn of news. But if you know where to look, there’s also a lot to be hopeful about, too.
