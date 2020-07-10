Editor,
This is in response to the July 1 letter to the editor from Jacob Bowen titled "Liberal 'perspective' shouldn't be ignored."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 9:05 am
Editor,
This is in response to the July 1 letter to the editor from Jacob Bowen titled "Liberal 'perspective' shouldn't be ignored."