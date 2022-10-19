Editor,

The Christian aversion to abortion is not even remotely akin to morality or helping the unborn. If it were, Republicans would not so “rend their robes and gnash their teeth” over returning tax money to taxpayers in what they falsely label “socialist” programs meant to help the already-born.

EDITORIAL: Republican donor has sound warning for party

Peter Thiel, a Republican megadonor and technology billionaire, is a controversial figure within conservative circles. The early investor in Facebook and PayPal co-founder also was an instrumental donor to Trump-backed Senate candidates in Arizona and Ohio.

Election letters deadline

The final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will be Monday, Oct. 24.

EDITORIAL: Political agenda everyone agrees on

Despite the heated and hyper-partisan rhetoric of the campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate, a poll of 600 registered Pennsylvania voters, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, showed Republicans, Democrats and Independents overwhelmingly favor a nonpartisan agenda to, among other things,…

COLUMN: Parents had big say in pandemic policy

  • By MAUREEN DOWNEY Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The emerging snapshots of student learning from state exams and the National Assessment of Educational Progress confirm predictions that COVID-19 would create drastic academic gaps.

COLUMN: America desperately needs the Iran nuclear deal

  • By ERIN THOMAS ANHALT InsideSources.com

My husband joined the Navy in March 1999, and within 30 months we were engulfed in a war that would last the rest of his military career. When his ship pulled out of New York Harbor on 9/11, I never dreamed that we would still be at war when he retired in November 2020.

COLUMN: Trusting Iran compromises our national security

  • By NATALIE ECANOW InsideSources.com

Last month, the Department of Justice unsealed a case against an Iranian agent charged with plotting the assassination of former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton. In the alleged murder-for-hire scheme, the defendant attempted to pay operatives $300,000 to carry out the assassinatio…

EDITORIAL: Teach students about online truths, lies

A new Illinois law allows high schools to teach media literacy to students in all subjects. In case skeptics are tempted to portray this as some kind of underground conspiracy to indoctrinate kids, it’s exactly the opposite.