Editor,

My husband and I would like to express how much we enjoyed our Thanksgiving dinner from Heath’s Meat Market in Oil City.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Biden’s inflation pitch can't pass the laugh test

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

President Joe Biden has taken to saying the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn’t just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats’ political project.

Opinion

Safety always comes first with guns

Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that do not, on a statewide basis, require a permit to carry a firearm openly, but do require a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Opinion

COLUMN: My kids out in the snow 'Drifts' me back to the past

When you have small children, there is no huddling comfortably inside while the snow falls and the landscape turns white. It’s time to go outside to slide, fall, roll and otherwise succumb to gravity on the most convenient hillside. So, we spent a chunk of the twins’ snowy holiday sliding do…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Does October spending provide gauge on inflation?

  • By MICHAEL R. STRAIN Bloomberg Opinion

The robust pace of U.S. consumer spending looks at first glance like evidence that inflation isn’t hurting a resilient U.S. economy. And that’s how the government report on strong October retail sales growth has widely been interpreted.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: China is likely charged up about electric cars

As the U.S. tries to wean itself from fossil fuels and rebuild its infrastructure to make electric car usage more feasible, policymakers must ask whether the nation is prepared for a risky trade-off: tying Americans to dependence on yet another foreign source of energy.

Opinion

COLUMN: There's much for which we all can be grateful

I have steadfastly avoided arguments about the historical basis of today’s holiday. No version of the first Thanksgiving is made better by the human impulse to flatten complicated human beings into two dimensional good guys and bad guys.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Finally, Alex Jones is held to account

In our dispiriting time of widespread, never-ending, and hyper-charged disinformation and conspiracy theorizing — which has driven millions of Americans to reject the life-saving COVID vaccine or accept falsehoods about stolen elections — it is very rare for peddlers of harmful fabrications …

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: The U.S. should be realistic about missile defense

The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s should keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.