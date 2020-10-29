Editor,
Recently, a number of pictures of various local school homecoming kings and queens have been printed in the newspaper.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 8:46 am
Editor,
Recently, a number of pictures of various local school homecoming kings and queens have been printed in the newspaper.