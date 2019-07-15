Editor,
Numerous beautiful Cadillac cars. Many colors and shapes. Easy to look at and worth a bunch. I suspect. That is what I recently saw in the paper -"Craving Cadillacs" - by Randy Bartley. I have an antique car and appreciate the energy and money that goes into them.
I must wonder how many "anti-American" organizations - especially the "oh woe is me" and reverse-hate and violence-directed groups - feel about people having money to "waste" on cars and such unearned things when there are many more important issues in our country?
I know there are malcontents, communists and rabble-rousers out there. If they get enough power, the people that have a little more than they think we should have or earned will be in their cross hairs.
You know, the widow who saves expensive plates and silver that her parents brought here from? How about the baseball cards saved for your grandchild that are now worth a few thousand?
I know we may have not "earned" it, or because we never had patches on our pants or our parents paid for our lunch in schoolwhat are we to do? How can anyone be allowed to have so much? How is that just? How can we ever repay the injustice and pain that we trigger by having nice things?
Maybe we should sell our house and extra car and give the money to those who deserve it more. We only worked 56 years, sometimes two and three jobs, to get a house, and then refinanced it to send our child to college while we were paying for others to go to college and get degrees in whatever.
There are people moving into places of power who have no desire for justice based in a constitutional republic and a capitalist society. They want power. For power's sake.
Look at the current House and Senate, and one must wonder how someone could get so wealthy making less than a two truck driver family paycheck. How many millionaires are made there and how few jobs do they create?
- J.F, Lynch,
Kennerdell