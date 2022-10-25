Editor,
I thought it had to be a hoax or a joke. It just sounded too made up to be true. “Oz tortures puppies,” said the Facebook meme.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
I thought it had to be a hoax or a joke. It just sounded too made up to be true. “Oz tortures puppies,” said the Facebook meme.
President Joe Biden is spending several hundred billion dollars to cancel the debts of millions of college students. This big outlay will probably bolster his standing among graduates in the up-to-$125,000-a-year salary range who populate the deep-blue voting grounds of urban America.
As Pennsylvania lawmakers return to Harrisburg, state residents might be interested to know how some of those legislators spent their unduly long summer vacations.
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent boosters, which are now available to many age groups, offer protection against the original COVID-19 virus plus the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. Is the nation ready for yet another COVID-19 vaccine shot?
BY LEONARD JASON,
Amid the stir caused by President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debts, little attention has been paid to another far-reaching reform: the administration’s change to a lending program known as income-driven repayment (or IDR).
How much do next month’s elections for the U.S. House and Senate really matter? If merely asking the question sounds like a betrayal of civic duty, it shouldn’t.
When Michael Dittman was in sixth grade, school librarian Kevin Dessy handed him a copy of Salem’s Lot, the old Stephen King classic horror novel. Now, a few decades later, the Franklin High School graduate has released a scary novel of his own.
This academic year, the first fully open one amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the first for a highly restructured system, is a major test for state universities operated by Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).
Legitimacy. The word has dominated discussion of the U.S. Supreme Court for years.
Peter Thiel, a Republican megadonor and technology billionaire, is a controversial figure within conservative circles. The early investor in Facebook and PayPal co-founder also was an instrumental donor to Trump-backed Senate candidates in Arizona and Ohio.
The final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will be Monday, Oct. 24.
After Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 presidential election, many political experts expected increasing immigration would hand Democrats consistent electoral victories in the future.
There are two reasons why voters should think about immigration when they go to the polls (or however they cast ballots these days).
Pennsylvania has a marijuana problem.
Braddock, like many of our towns right here in rural Pennsylvania, was wholly abandoned by Washington and Harrisburg politicians. John Fetterman, an Americorps volunteer, was inspired to run for mayor of Braddock after two of his students were gunned down.
This was going to be another one of those columns about interesting chapters in Venango County history. Instead, it’s a story about how easily and relatively quickly the past can slip away from us.
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has, rightfully, hammered his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for a lack of transparency about his health after Fetterman suffered a serious stroke.
Ranked choice voting (RCV) is having its biggest year ever.
Ranked choice voting is gaining ground across America. In August, Alaska ran its first election using the method, joining Maine, New York City and many smaller communities.
Redistricting is not just something that happens every 10 years.
Despite the heated and hyper-partisan rhetoric of the campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate, a poll of 600 registered Pennsylvania voters, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, showed Republicans, Democrats and Independents overwhelmingly favor a nonpartisan agenda to, among other things,…
Turns out that 5 years old is old enough to be excited about Applefest.