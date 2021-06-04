Editor,
Whatever we think about the coronavirus pandemic, have we come to an informed opinion or confirmed our bias?
My parents, visiting from Pennsylvania, were surprised (but not so disappointed) to arrive in Texas and find so many people not wearing masks and so few businesses requiring them.
Human behavior during COVID-19 has upended one of the most fundamental assumptions of economics, even if economists haven't yet come around to admitting it.
Today is Friday, June 4, the 155th day of 2021. There are 210 days left in the year.
"A year from now you may wish you had started today."
In one more sign of a sort of return to kind of normal, the Franklin Silver Cornet Band will play a concert in Bandstand Park tonight.
Today is Thursday, June 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year.
"More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness."
Bills percolating in the U.S. House and Senate would, if passed, direct billions of dollars to capping abandoned oil and gas wells around the country.
It's not too early to think about legacy, and President Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with - from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate c…
President Joe Biden's first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful to say the least, but comparing his tenure as president over this period to past presidents like Franklin Delano Roosevelt is an insult to Roosevelt.
Today is Wednesday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year.
"It does not require many words to speak the truth."
Editor,
As U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan, they are leaving tens of thousands of Afghan helpers behind.
President Joe Biden's American Families Plan contains a long list of potential investments aimed at revitalizing the country, but one proposal in particular is long overdue: paid family leave.
Today is Tuesday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2021. There are 213 days left in the year.
"There is an eloquence in true enthusiasm."
For a long time, pork barrel legislation and corruption have been close companions.
Today is Friday, May 28, the 148th day of 2021. There are 217 days left in the year.
"You build your mind, so make it into something you want to live with."
New York Attorney General Letitia James is playing major league poker with former president Donald Trump - and she just raised the stakes.
West Virginia has come up with a plan to reverse its population decline - build around the state's natural beauty and the surge in remote-work opportunities.
I was looking at pictures from last year's Memorial Day - pictures of flags, an empty park, the Civil War monument. It was not a great Memorial Day last year in Franklin.
Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year.
"You must do the thing you think you cannot do."
Two powerful New York prosecutors are now conducting a joint investigation into the possibility that the Trump Organization committed crimes.
