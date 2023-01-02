Editor,

Last month, when the weather got bad with some freezing rain and the schools in the area were closed, it got me to thinking.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Regulation of crypto now should be easy

As the demise of the FTX crypto empire unfolds — on Twitter, in bankruptcy proceedings, in congressional hearings and potentially in criminal court — lawmakers and regulators are grappling with a question: What, if anything, should they do to civilize a market so rife with abuse?

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: What we learned about hybrid work in 2022

  • By SARAH GREEN CARMICHAEL Bloomberg Opinion

This was supposed to be the year of returning to the office. The same could be said for 2021, and even the second half of 2020. The office seems to have become a place where we’re always “returning” but never quite “arriving.”Office occupancy rates have risen meaningfully in 2022, but they’r…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Beware of the so-called parents rights movement

  • By DARCIE CIMARUSTI InsideSources.com

I have been a local school board member since my daughters, now 11th-graders, were in second-grade. In that time, I have been involved in education policy discussions at the local, state and national levels on issues related to the rights of LGBTQ+ students, standardized testing and the priv…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: An old English teacher meets up with ChatGPT

  • By JOHN M. CRISP Tribune News Service

Several weeks ago, the artificial intelligence company OpenAI released ChatGPT, a language model software that aspires to the Holy Grail of interaction between humans and their computers: the ability to have a “conversation.”

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Act on opioid addiction before it's too late

Recently, in a western Pennsylvania treatment clinic, a dozen people, mostly in their 30s and 40s, wait to get a prescription for Suboxone, an effective treatment medication for opioid addiction. On the wall of the waiting room are warnings about counterfeit pills and drugs laced with fentan…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Parents must be prudent in respiratory virus season

  • By CORY FRANKLIN and MARY HALL Chicago Tribune

Over thousands of years, viruses and humans have evolved together. The spread of viruses is a basic feature of nature, and it is an immutable fact that controlling nature is difficult, but not always impossible.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Fight vs. learning loss is a losing battle

Since the start of the pandemic, Congress has provided public school districts with $190 billion in relief funds, roughly triple what the federal government spends on K-12 education in a typical year. This infusion has handed schools an opportunity to start repairing the damage caused by rem…

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: U.S. must stop loss of skilled immigrants

A wave of layoffs at U.S. technology companies has forced scores of skilled immigrants on temporary visas to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. Their predicament underscores how a flawed system is jeopardizing America’s ability to attract and retain the foreign-born talent it needs.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Fusion energy starts to look real

Is the age of nuclear fusion finally dawning?After many decades of not-so-productive research, scientists have been making progress toward an energy revolution. Recent news of the latest milestone: According to press reports, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Califo…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Immigration detention system is driven by profits

  • By SIRINE SHEBAYA InsideSources.com

President Joe Biden vowed to end the federal government’s use of private prisons on the campaign trail. His campaign platform further stated “the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants.”

Opinion
AP

Mastriano candidacy makes a case for open primaries

  • By The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Republicans craving the governorship after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s two terms were foiled this year by a superior candidate in Democratic Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, and by their own primary election system.