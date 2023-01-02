Editor,
Last month, when the weather got bad with some freezing rain and the schools in the area were closed, it got me to thinking.
How happy are Americans, really? This country has its troubles, surely, but a new study suggests things could be better than they seem.
As the demise of the FTX crypto empire unfolds — on Twitter, in bankruptcy proceedings, in congressional hearings and potentially in criminal court — lawmakers and regulators are grappling with a question: What, if anything, should they do to civilize a market so rife with abuse?
This was supposed to be the year of returning to the office. The same could be said for 2021, and even the second half of 2020. The office seems to have become a place where we’re always “returning” but never quite “arriving.”Office occupancy rates have risen meaningfully in 2022, but they’r…
A law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 3 encourages doctors to test pregnant women, and children up to 2 years old, whom they believe have been exposed to lead.
Today is Thursday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2022. There are two days left in the year.
It is hard to believe that Carolee is gone.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which administers high school sports in lieu of the state Department of Education, solved a nonexistent problem earlier this month.
I have been a local school board member since my daughters, now 11th-graders, were in second-grade. In that time, I have been involved in education policy discussions at the local, state and national levels on issues related to the rights of LGBTQ+ students, standardized testing and the priv…
If there’s one thing the last three years have taught American parents, it’s that they need to take control of their children’s education.
Several weeks ago, the artificial intelligence company OpenAI released ChatGPT, a language model software that aspires to the Holy Grail of interaction between humans and their computers: the ability to have a “conversation.”
Pennsylvania’s Child Health Insurance Program is now 30 years old.
The U.S. job market is humming, with more than 10.7 million openings across the country .
Recently, in a western Pennsylvania treatment clinic, a dozen people, mostly in their 30s and 40s, wait to get a prescription for Suboxone, an effective treatment medication for opioid addiction. On the wall of the waiting room are warnings about counterfeit pills and drugs laced with fentan…
Over thousands of years, viruses and humans have evolved together. The spread of viruses is a basic feature of nature, and it is an immutable fact that controlling nature is difficult, but not always impossible.
Since the start of the pandemic, Congress has provided public school districts with $190 billion in relief funds, roughly triple what the federal government spends on K-12 education in a typical year. This infusion has handed schools an opportunity to start repairing the damage caused by rem…
To have a local teacher on the new governor’s transition team is a very cool thing.
These are ugly times for former President Donald Trump.
Republican complaints about “ESG investing” have been building in recent years. But they have not always been clear about what they want to do about it besides complain.
A wave of layoffs at U.S. technology companies has forced scores of skilled immigrants on temporary visas to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. Their predicament underscores how a flawed system is jeopardizing America’s ability to attract and retain the foreign-born talent it needs.
Georgia’s candidates and voters are undoubtedly grateful that this year’s Senate campaign, unlike the last one, was over before the holidays.
Is the age of nuclear fusion finally dawning?After many decades of not-so-productive research, scientists have been making progress toward an energy revolution. Recent news of the latest milestone: According to press reports, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Califo…
On his campaign website, then-candidate Joe Biden vowed to “end for-profit detention centers,” asserting tendentiously that “no business should profit from the suffering of desperate people fleeing violence.”
President Joe Biden vowed to end the federal government’s use of private prisons on the campaign trail. His campaign platform further stated “the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants.”
Political power plays are wrecking any concept of bipartisan legislative oversight in Harrisburg.
The holiday season brings many things with it, and some of them are beautiful. But there’s also the whole expectations thing.
The state should heed its own advice.
Pennsylvania Republicans craving the governorship after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s two terms were foiled this year by a superior candidate in Democratic Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, and by their own primary election system.
Christmas is such a mish mosh of various celebratory symbols and activities. You can spend a lot of time climbing down that particular research rabbit hole online. Lucky for you, I’ve already done some of that.