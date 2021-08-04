Editor,
The deepest rooting of the present malaise in our country goes to a greater depth than racism. It is manifest in a conflicted sense of "how do we love?" Objectively or subjectively?
Since taking office, President Joe Biden and his top advisers have made it clear that there is almost nothing Iran can do to get his administration to rescind its offer to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned.
Multiple coal-fueled power plants in Pennsylvania and other states have rushed to lock into their operating permits some Trump administration-era regulatory rollbacks.
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2021. There are 149 days left in the year.
"When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on."
The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan signals the end of a war that involved close to 800,000 American service members.
As U.S. and coalition forces withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban militia gains more territory, women and girls who resisted gender-based violence and fled to protective shelters, or even jails, risk being sent back to their families where they face further abuse, including death.
"Amateurs sit around and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work."
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2021. There are 150 days left in the year.
Today is Monday, Aug. 2, the 214th day of 2021. There are 151 days left in the year.
"The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it."
The spread of misinformation on social media is a massive contributor to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in this country.
Our house came with an American flag. Because it was old, it quickly grew tattered and moldy and had to be taken down.
Driving through Montana, I stopped at nearly every historical marker. Back home in Oregon, I'd zoom right by the equivalent signs.
As he weaved together a bipartisan infrastructure deal that had the support of the Biden White House as well as the Democrats who want a bigger package and the Republicans who don't want to bargain with them, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says he remained confident there is a desire in Washington fo…
"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door."
Today is Friday, July 30, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year.
Richard Branson earlier this month scraped the edge of space, arriving via a supersonic plane built by Virgin Galactic, a company he created.
Last week, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams told the newspaper that unemployment fraud is a growing issue. Turns out that's not the only kind of fraud that is hitting Pennsylvania.
Today is Thursday, July 29, the 210th day of 2021. There are 155 days left in the year.
"Nothing succeeds like success. Get a little success, and then just get a little more."
For the past year, various Democratic organizations, have persuaded supporters to write email messages, letters to the editor and opinion pieces claiming the creation of independent redistricting commissions in their states could end Republican gerrymandering by the end of 2022.
Polk - Huge garage sale 1207 Polk Cutoff Thur, Fri & …
Store Manager Clarion University Store Position Details: …
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Found behind Clarion Cemetery. Professional photo back li…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683