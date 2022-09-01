Editor,

If Jesus Christ were to leave the glory of heaven and come to Earth today, like he did over 2,000 years ago to save us from our sins, would the majority of people treat him any differently?

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Assess state's work on recycling

Pennsylvania led the nation in 1988 when it adopted a new law that vastly accelerated waste recycling, and there is little doubt that the law has kept millions of tons of reusable materials out of landfills.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Pharma overpromised on antidepressant drugs

  • By FAYE FLAM Bloomberg Opinion

The most popular depression drugs taken by millions don’t work by fixing an “imbalance of the brain’s neurotransmitters,” as many drug ads claim or imply. That’s because depression isn’t caused by a chemical imbalance, according to a new analysis published in Molecular Psychiatry.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: History will judge us on attitude toward climate

President Joe Biden has called the Inflation Reduction Act the “single biggest climate investment in U.S. history, by far.” However, do Americans of today appreciate what their offspring will probably understand — how this unlikely political success could prove among the most consequential f…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Trust in the news can depend on one's opinion of the source

  • By SANDY GOLDBERG Chicago Tribune

Recently I was struck by a conversation I had with a progressive friend. When I noted the significant decrease in extreme world poverty over the past two decades — a remarkable achievement that has attracted relatively little news coverage — he responded by confidently denying that this was so.

Opinion

COLUMN: Avoiding the 'bad thing' might not be a good thing

When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.