Editor,

Most of the time, the residents of this area have ferociously fought against anything that might be considered socialism.

COLUMN: Would Americans defend homeland like Ukrainians?

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Like most Americans, I’ve spent the last few weeks contemplating the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including those that extend beyond ever-increasing gasoline prices and grocery bills.

COLUMN: Jackson checks a lot of boxes for Biden, court

  • By HARRY LITMAN Los Angeles Times

Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.

EDITORIAL: Home COVID-19 tests arrived way too late

On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.