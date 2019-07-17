Editor,
Illegal entry into the USA has become a big problem. All expecting all their needs for daily living provided for them, otherwise they would enter legally.
For those who think all should be allowed to come in, how many will you take in to add to those you provide for now? You know those not chosen cannot provide for themselves unless they beg or steal.
Will we be able to pay enough police to protect us, our homes, stores, etc.? I suspect grocery stores, restaurants and less-guarded homes will be the first targets.
How do the police handle this - jail them, then provide for them? But what if they are children - just let them break the law to provide for themselves, jail them?
We have legal entry rules. I think we all need to hear them.
Most everyone feels badly for them, especially the children, but what is the answer? Raise taxes so government can build homes and provide for them, deport them, divide them up and make each family take some or stop illegal entry?
Since they left their homes, I haven't heard they have money to buy food or worked for food, etc.
What is the condition of the countries they came through? Would they want them back?
I don't think any country can last with more people on welfare than those who work and pay taxes.
- Mae McGinnis,
Emlenton